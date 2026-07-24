Chris Affleck Cause of Death: Mother of Ben & Casey Was 83

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Actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck have suffered a loss in their family.

Their mother, Chris Anne Affleck, has passed away.

Her death followed a diagnosis of cancer. Doctors had only given her months to live.

Chris was 83.

Ben Affleck with mom Chris Affleck in the 2000s. (Photo Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

She died early last month

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris passed away on June 2.

This followed a diagnosis in December.

She had pancreatic cancer.

Doctors at the time told her that she had about six months to live.

Unfortunately, the prognosis was very accurate.

Born as Christopher Anne Boldt in 1942 in New York, Chris would go on to graduate from Harvard.

She spent 35 years as a teacher and remained a committed civil rights activist.

She married Timothy Affleck, divorcing in the ’80s. Together, they welcomed Ben in 1972 and then Casey in 1975.

Ben Affleck’s career has been successful for decades. He is also, pretty famously, a good person — even if he is the butt of some joke memes.

Casey is arguably better known for settling two sexual harassment lawsuits out of court than for his acting career.

Ben brought his mom to the Oscars almost 30 years ago

For much of the public, their first introduction to Chris was when her son was nominated for an Oscar.

In 1998, both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon received nominations for Good Will Hunting.

The actors attended the Oscars together, which could mean nothing, and both brought their mothers.

“We were sitting next to our moms and we won, and we kind of hugged our moms. I remember how everyone had made such a big thing out of it as if this was such a novelty,” Ben recalled to Vanity Fair in 2023.

“There was nobody else that was going to go,” he explained. “That was it. Of course, our moms were gonna go. That was really innocent and not faked.”

The pancreas is part of the endocrine system, and lies directly behind the stomach.

When cancerous cells begin to multiply out of control and potentially spread to other parts of the body, this is pancreatic cancer.

About 90% of all cancers of the pancreas are pancreatic adenocarcinoma, to the point where this is often synonymous with pancreatic cancer (even though this can take other forms, like neuroendocrine tumors).

In general, pancreatic cancer tends to have a very poor prognosis, as was the case with Chris. The cancer tends to be diagnosed at a later stage.

Our hearts go out to the Affleck family as they continue to mourn their dearly departed mother and grandmother.