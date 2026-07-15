R. Kelly Formally Begs Donald Trump to Get Him Out of Prison, Via Pardon or Commutation

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On either side of the political aisle, most can agree that R. Kelly is a monster.

The courts agreed, too.

After multiple convictions, the disgraced rapper will be in prison until 2045.

Unless Donald Trump lets him out of prison early, as he has with so many other criminals.

Disgraced singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019. (Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

He is not having a good time in prison

This year, attorneys representing the disgraced rapper, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, filed a formal request with the Office of the Pardon Attorney in the US Department of Justice.

They are asking the Trump regime, and more specifically Donald Trump himself, to commute the disgraced rapper’s prison sentence.

At present, Kelly is expecting to be released from prison in 2045.

By that time, if he remains alive, he will be nearly 79 years old.

Kelly’s case is complex and involves multiple convictions.

In his request, Kelly is asking Donald Trump to use executive clemency, a controversial yet unfortunately important political power to commute his sentence.

At present, the request is listed as “pending” on the Office of the Pardon Attorney’s website.

In 2025, Kelly’s attorney accused federal authorities of conspiring to steal the disgraced rapper’s mail.

His legal team also alleged that federal authorities both pressured witnesses to testify and recruited a white supremacist to kill him behind bars.

(This alleged assassination plot by the federal government does not sound terribly plausible; Kelly does not challenge any existing power structures.)

Will Trump do it?

Kelly was convicted in 2021 for violations of the Mann Act and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

In 2022, he was convicted for the production of child sex-abuse material.

His combined sentences span about 31 years.

Kelly is incarcerated at FCI Butner Medium I, a federal prison facility in the small town of Butner in the middle of northern North Carolina.

With luck, he’ll remain there for almost all of the next two decades. But what if fortune is not so kind?

Donald Trump appears to be a man consumed with the appearance of importance and displays of what looks to him to be strength.

What he values most in others is loyalty, even to the point of grading deceased political allies after their sudden deaths.

Many believe that Savannah Chrisley’s outspoken support of him led to the pardons for her horrible parents. In other cases, pardons or commutations followed sizable donations to Trump, directly or indirectly.

Ultimately, few can say what Trump will do. It is up to his capricious whims, and there is little to no recourse once executive clemency is implemented.

Kelly presumably has very little to offer Trump at this point, either financially or in terms of optics and star power. With that in mind, one can only hope that nothing comes of this request.