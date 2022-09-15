R. Kelly Convicted for Producing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Many of us were children ourselves when the first R. Kelly horror story made the news. So were some of his victims.

In June, the court sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison … and that was only the beginning.

When you spend decades committing unspeakable crimes upon many victims across various jurisdictions, you don’t just get one trial.

This week, a federal court in Chicago convicted R. Kelly for producing child sexual abuse material.

More than two decades ago, “Jane” became indirectly famous.

In a Chicago federal court, she testified before the jury about how she appeared in one of R. Kelly’s infamous videos from that time.

They did not have to take her word for it in the present, either.

In R. Kelly’s actual videos, some victims would — at his behest — refer to their ages directly in reference to their genitalia.

Some predators enjoy highlighting the depths of their cruelty.

In this case, the video showed her referring to her “14-year-old” genitals to please Kelly.

The jury clearly believed the victim’s testimony, the video, and the other evidence from the trial.

“Jane” appeared in three videos in which R. Kelly abused her. He made these recordings beginning in the late ’90s.

This child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, resulted in a child pornography conviction.

These charges carry a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Fourteen years ago, Kelly managed to obtain an acquittal in Cook County on similar charges.

At that time, prosecutors went after Kelly for one single video, in which he abused Jane in a hot tub.

Jane was, at that time, still in the thrall of the serial sexual predator, and refused to cooperate.

On Wednesday, the jury also found R. Kelly guilty on three of five counts pertaining to the enticement of a minor.

This involved “Jane” and two other victims who testified against him.

But the prosecutors did not get all that they sought in court.

The jury acquitted Kelly and his alleged co-conspirators for plotting to rig the 2008 trial, including the manipulation of Jane.

Simply put, the jury clearly concluded that Kelly’s accomplices might not have known what was on the tapes.

Or that, if they did, the prosecution did not prove that beyond a reasonable doubt.

Without being in the jury room, we cannot say with any certainty what the jurors were thinking.

But, at long last, after decades of escaping justice, R. Kelly is no longer free and clear. The more convictions against him, the more justice for victims. And, of course, the fewer chances to wriggle out of convictions on appeal.