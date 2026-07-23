Did Lauryn Shannon's Boyfriend Knock Up a Sugar Mama? June Shannon Says It Might Break Them Up

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Mama June Shannon loves to drop messy family allegations on social media for no apparent reason.

This time, her claim is about daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens.

(Lauryn is no stranger to airing dirty laundry, for what it’s worth.)

June says that Lauryn’s new man has multiple sugar mamas … and that one of them may be pregnant.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon attends WEtv’s premiere fashion event on March 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WEtv)

One of the sugar mamas might now be a baby mama …

Mama June took to her TikTok page to allege that Lauryn’s boyfriend, Darrin Kitchens, has knocked up one of his sugar mamas.

During the TikTok Live on Tuesday, July 21, June told followers that this was not yet confirmed.

“He really might have a girl pregnant, but we’re kind of concerned about that, but that hasn’t came out yet, so don’t tell nobody,” she said during the Live.

Speaking about something on social media as a public figure is not a traditional way to keep a secret.

Interestingly, June dished on this claim without calling for Lauryn to dump Darrin. Why is that?

According to June, she believes that Lauryn and Darrin are not cheating.

“Because Darrin does his thing, Pumpkin does her thing,” she explained, “so I guarantee that they’re probably in an open relationship.”

June shadily added: “But hey, if they’re okay with being in an open relationship and [Pumpkin is] going to different cities and meeting her sugar daddies, and [Darrin] meeting his sugar mamas here in Georgia.”

She added: “I mean, if they’re cool with that, I’m cool with that.” It’s unclear if Lauryn is invested in June’s opinion of her romance.

June added that her daughter and Darrin are hoping that their hookups will bankroll a $90,000 new pool at Lauryn’s house.

Pumpkin claims that she invented this rumor

June went on to detail the alleged sugar mamas in Jones County, including a multi-millionaire like June once was, a woman who works at the sheriff’s office, and an associate of Lauryn.

She also warned that Lauryn will feel “heartbroken” if this other woman truly is pregnant. Lauryn and Darrin are both already parents, by the way.

For her part, Lauryn is actively debunking her mother’s allegations, The Ashley documented.

“I texted her last night to start some tea just so y’all would yap it up,” she claimed in an Instagram comment.

On Facebook, Lauryn claimed that June is “just stirring s–t up” in order to “get mfs talking.”

Who should we believe?

Well, there is really no reason to believe that June is telling the truth, even without Lauryn’s counterclaims.

On the other hand, there is also no reason to believe that “Pumpkin” is telling the truth, either.

Both women have possible motives to lie. And Lauryn’s version of events also admits to a deceitful conspiracy to hoodwink fans. But to what end?

There is seemingly nothing to be gained by conjuring up a dramatic story only to debunk it within days. But, then again, nothing that this family does makes any kind of sense. That’s why they’re on reality TV.