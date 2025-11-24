Usha Vance Without Her Ring: Is She Divorcing JD Vance After Erika Kirk Scandal?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What is up with Usha Vance?

Amidst whatever is going on between JD Vance and Erika Kirk, the Vances has been in the conservative hotseat for being an interfaith and interracial couple.

Most recently, photos of Usha without her wedding ring have made the rounds.

Are they headed for a split? Can Usha explain the missing wedding band?

Usha Vance delivers remarks to military personnel and their families during a visit to MV-22 Mega Hangar on Marine Corps Air Station New River on November 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

With Usha Vance going without her wedding ring, is she sending a message?

In recent photos — including formal public appearances — Usha Vance has very clearly been going without her wedding ring.

When traveling alongside Melania Trump to Camp Lejeune on November 19 (to talk about the role of technology in warfare, though it’s unclear why), she gave everyone an eyeful of her bare finger.

In real life, it’s normal for people to quickly run an errand without a wedding band. No, not for a cheater who’s on thin ice with a spouse, but for plenty of others.

Public figures live by a different set of rules. One of them is that going ringless in public as the spouse of one of the highest offices in the country generally sends a message.

Considering everything that’s been going on with JD Vance lately, is it really a surprise that Usha has been going without her ring?

I would like to apologize. USA Today has corrected me and Usha Vance stopped wearing her ring a day before I stated. 💀



[image or embed] — Adam Parkhomenko (@adamparkhomenko.bsky.social) November 22, 2025 at 1:21 AM

Through her spokesperson, Usha has now responded to the understandable speculation about the status of her marriage.

According to the statement to People, she went without her ring because she is “a mother of three young children.”

The spokesperson went on to characterize Usha as someone “who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

It would be very normal for an everyday person to forget their ring for exactly that sort of reason.

However, it is more remarkable for a millionaire to do so many dishes that she allegedly leaves her wedding ring at home while she flies to North Carolina to speak to troops on camera. At the very least, she could certainly have sent someone to fetch it. She didn’t.

JD Vance stands with his wife Usha Vance as they take part in a tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Dachau, southern Germany, on February 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Is JD Vance sleeping on the couch? (Sorry)

(We are not the first to make that joke and we will not be the last)

Recently, DJ Vance has attracted viral attention for some very public weirdness with highly publicized widow Erika Kirk.

As you may recall, far-right podcaster Charlie Kirk died in September. Due to the public nature of his shooting death and the public campaign to punish anyone celebrating or even insufficiently mourning him, there has been a lot of attention on his widow.

With all eyes on her, people could not help but notice how strangely close she seemed with JD.

“No one will ever replace my husband,” Erika herself publicly stated.” But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD — in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

Vance: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved in by church. Yeah, I honestly, I do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel. And I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. If she does not, then god says everybody has free will and so that does not… pic.twitter.com/IVVJfMFhKT — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2025

Additionally, there’s this unsettling clip in which JD Vance seemed to throw his wife under the bus to appease conservatives.

JD converted to Catholicism as an adult. His wife, Usha, is a Hindu.

White nationalists who voted for Trump have repeatedly and publicly taken issue with JD being part of an interracial marriage. By the same token, Christian nationalists have pushed even harder over him being in an interfaith marriage.

“Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing I was moved by in church? Yes,” JD Vance said of his wife in a public statement.

He continued: “I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope that eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.”

Usha Vance delivers remarks to military personnel and their families during a visit to MV-22 Mega Hangar on Marine Corps Air Station New River on November 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Are they actually going to divorce?

Seemingly overly friendly towards a grieving widow can come across as predatory. Or, at the very least, a little creepy.

Erika Kirk has made it very clear that she’s grateful for JD’s moral support. It doesn’t sound like sparks are flying. (And, not to be rude, but who exactly is going to fall in love with JD Vance?)

Publicly stating that you hope that your wife converts to your religions is on another level of hostility. It’s disrespectful and dismissive, whether your wife has her own religion or is not religious.

Everyone understands why JD spoke that way. It’s a political move to improve his standing in the eyes of the Republican base. And it very callously dismisses his wife’s personhood in the process. For JD, this may be a small price to pay.

But is she actually going to leave him? After everything that he has said and done, it seems unlikely. It’s not like he’s suddenly revealing himself to be a garbage person for the first time. He’s been unlikeable for many years. That’s his whole brand.

Obviously, if JD and Usha Vance divorced, it would be very funny. We could all use some comic relief amidst the horrors. But, for now, it doesn’t seem that likely.