Tom Segura & Christina P. Separate After 18 Years of Marriage

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Comedians Tom Segura and Christina P. are ending their marriage after nearly two decades together.

According to TMZ, the longtime partners in love and podcasting have separated after 18 years of marriage.

Sources told the outlet the split took place within the last few months and has been completely amicable.

Tom Segura and Christina P attend the premiere of Tom Segura’s Netflix Series “Bad Thoughts” at Braindead Studios on May 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The former couple reportedly remains focused on co-parenting their two sons, Ellis and Julian, while moving forward on separate paths.

“They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids,” a source told TMZ.

“They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.”

Segura and Christina P. (whose full name is Christina Pazsitzky) married in 2008 and went on to become one of comedy’s most recognizable husband-and-wife duos.

In addition to their stand-up careers, they co-founded YMH Studios, the home of the hugely popular “Your Mom’s House” podcast and several other successful shows.

Fans had recently noticed the pair had not been filming episodes together, fueling speculation that something had changed behind the scenes.

Despite their separation, TMZ reports the two will continue co-hosting “Your Mom’s House,” which is now in its 16th year.

The news comes during a busy stretch for both comedians.

Segura recently earned an Emmy nomination for Season 2 of his Netflix series Bad Thoughts in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category, while Christina continues touring as a stand-up comedian and has expanded her brand with Christina P. Cosmetics.

Representatives for both comedians have not publicly commented on the split.

While celebrity breakups often become contentious, all indications suggest this one is different.

If the reports are accurate, Segura and Christina P. are committed to maintaining both their professional partnership and their shared focus on raising their children as they begin the next chapter of their lives.

We wish them all the best.