Hunter Biden Says He Wanted to Take His Own Life, ‘Kill My Dad’ During Crack …

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Hunter Biden is opening up about one of the darkest periods of his life.

The troubled son of former President Joe Biden reflected on the devastating emotional spiral that followed the death of his older brother, Beau Biden, and the collapse of his marriage.

The revelation came during a wide-ranging and surprising conversation with conservative commentator Candace Owens, in which Hunter was unusually candid about the depth of his depression and substance abuse.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

And according to Hunter’s deeply personal new confession, things became so bleak during the height of his addiction that he contemplated ending his life “dozens of times.”

“Right after Beau died… I ended up separated from my wife, like, within the month,” Hunter reflected. “My dad, for the first time in my life, who was my rock, was stuck in his own grief. Like deep, deep grief. And I just went down into a hole,” he told Owens.

According to Radar Online, Hunter admitted that at the lowest point of his addiction, he considered suicide repeatedly while feeling overwhelmed by grief and guilt.

“I saw a woman that was kind of famous in the area since I had been in college… and I went up to her and I said, ‘Can I get some crack?’

“I think it was basically said, ‘Can you help me commit suicide?’ I mean, I know that now looking back it was the coward’s way,” he explained, adding:

“And I really mean that. I was a coward. I didn’t go and just do (cocaine). I said, ‘Let me do it this way and really, really, really drag everybody down with me along the way.

“Let me figure out the way not only to kill myself, but to maybe kill my dad, you know, really hurt my family.”

Hunter has spoken about his battle with substance abuse many times in the past, including in his memoir Beautiful Things, where he detailed years of alcoholism and crack cocaine use.

But this latest confession offers an even more heartbreaking glimpse into just how close he came to losing hope entirely.

Thankfully, Hunter has repeatedly said he ultimately found sobriety and stability, crediting family support with helping him rebuild his life.

In recent years, he has remained a polarizing public figure, often drawing criticism from political opponents while also speaking more openly about addiction and recovery.

No matter where anyone lands politically, however, addiction and depression can be devastating.

And Hunter’s latest comments serve as a sobering reminder of just how dangerous grief, substance abuse, and mental illness can become behind closed doors.