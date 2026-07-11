Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Divorce Rumors: Here’s What We Know

Reading Time: 2 minutes

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are an iconic couple in the entertainment industry.

The Hollywood power couple and parents of two have been facing divorce rumors lately.

Is the former Sexiest Man Alive about to be single?

Here’s what we know about where things stand between them right now.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt at Regal Times Square on May 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Are they really divorcing?

The latest round of divorce rumors have been hounding Krasinski and Blunt.

Yes, they’ve managed to debunk — or at least, outlast — the split rumors in the past.

But when something seems almost inevitable (since all relationships end in either a breakup or death), people will always look for signs of its coming.

The Hollywood power couple has found a new way to brush off the claims that their marriage is at death’s door.

It wasn’t with a red carpet showing of affection at the 2026 Academy Awards. In fact, it involved skipping the event entirelt.

Instead of attending the Oscars, Krasinki and Blunt took their two daughters to a deeply cultured event.

As a family of four, they attended the Broadway performance of & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

No, that is not a typo. The play is & Juliet.

The play — actually a jukebox musical — reimagines Shakespeare’s most famous work, but imagining a what if in which the star-crossed lovers didn’t die and got to live out their lives.

Their attendance caught the attention of the production’s official Instagram account, leading to this post:

A family outing is a pretty nice rebuttal

The official Instagram account shared a snap of the two stars, both clad in denim, posing alongside the cast.

“Emily Blunt and John Krasinski saw & Juliet on Broadway,” the caption began.

The caption succinctly concluded: “That’s all.”

In general, Broadway doesn’t need to advertise quite as much as some other institutions. If someone wants to see plays, they likely want to see it on Broadway — and either can or cannot.

But still, that’s a pretty good advertisement. Especially for what may be a lesser known musical, in the grand scheme of things.

Krasinski and Blunt met in 2008 through mutual friends. She has shared her memory of the meeting in the past.

They began dating in November of that year.

By August of 2009, the two became engaged, marrying in July of 2010.

In 2014, Krasinski and Blunt welcomed Hazel.

In 2016, they welcomed her younger sister, Violet.

Between their high profiles and how “rushed” their early relationship was, it seems likely that divorce rumors will continue to rise and fall like a field of crops with the seasons. But, for now, the rumors are just ill-informed whispers.