Jayden Adams Cause of Death: Soccer Star, 25, Passes Just Weeks After World Cup Win

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports.

Jayden Adams — the South African soccer star who recently led his team to a dramatic upset win against South Korea in the World Cup tournament — has passed away.

He was just 25 years old.

News of his passing comes courtesy of a statement from the South African Football Players Union.

“The South African Football Players Union is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams,” the SAFPU said in a statement Saturday.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large.”

Adams played for Mamelodi Sundowns after beginning his professional career with Stellenbosch FC, where he became the club’s first academy graduate to sign a professional contract.

Death has cruelly stolen one of our own.



It has robbed our nation of a remarkable footballer, but it will never take away the legacy Jayden Adams leaves behind. We will forever remember his humility, his extraordinary talent and the pride with which he represented South Africa.… pic.twitter.com/zl6uNXrbaV — South African Football Players Union (@SAFPU_Official) July 11, 2026

He made his debut for South Africa’s national team in 2022 and quickly established himself as one of the country’s rising talents.

During the 2026 World Cup, Adams appeared in South Africa’s group-stage matches and helped the team reach the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation’s history before its eventual elimination.

His World Cup journey came amid personal tragedy.

Just one day before South Africa’s group-stage match against the Czech Republic, Adams’ grandmother died.

Even while grieving, he chose to play for his country, earning widespread admiration for his resilience.

A general view of the atmosphere during the LACI Road To 2028: Leadership Summit at BMO Stadium on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator)

Adams’ cause of death is unknown at this time.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Western Cape police spokesperson F.C. Van Wyk told Yahoo Sports via email.

Across social media, fans and friends are mourning the loss of a promising talent and a beloved young man.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, ” South Africa minister of sport Gayton McKenzie said Saturday in a statement.

“Our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.