Lindsey Graham’s Death Prompts FBI Attention, Kash Patel Announces

Reading Time: 2 minutes

For weeks, America has prepared for confirmation that a long-sitting US Senator has died.

The news came, but not about Mitch McConnell.

Lindsey Graham passed away over the weekend, following a brief illness.

Why is the FBI reportedly involved?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens during a news conference in 2023. (Photo Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘The FBI is assisting local authorities …’

On Sunday, July 12, Trump’s FBI Director tweeted out an odd tribute to the late South Carolina Senator.

“Senator Lindsey Graham was a devoted public servant,” Kash Patel began.

He described the late politician as “a fierce defender of our nation.”

Eulogizing Graham, Patel continued: “and a true patriot who dedicated his life to the people of South Carolina and the United States.”

Patel expressed: “Our prayers are with his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all those who knew him during this devastating time.”

In an odd tweet, Kash Patel both eulogized Lindsey Graham and alleged that the FBI is in some way involved after his passing. In what capacity? Why? (Image Credit: Twitter)

All of that was pretty normal for politicians and political figures singing the praises of the deceased.

But he didn’t stop there.

Patel then wrote: “The FBI is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available.”

What role would the Federal Bureau of Investigation have in the natural death of a 71-year-old?

Whatever the reason, Patel did not choose to elaborate. Was he just stirring the pot?

In what capacity is the FBI involved? Why?

On the evening of Saturday, July 11, Graham died.

He had returned only days earlier from a diplomatic visit to Kyiv.

Graham presented with chest pain and called emergency services to his home in DC.

First responders performed CPR.

The preliminary findings from the medical examiner said that Graham died of aortic dissection, stemming from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

If authorities suspected that a sadly ordinary natural death were actually the work of some sort of assassin, it would not make sense to announce it to the world.

If authorities believe that Graham died of natural causes, then one has to wonder why the FBI would be involved.

Unfortunately, we’re talking about Kash Patel. We’re talking about the Trump regime as a whole.

That means that public statements do not have to reflect policy or actions. That also means that things do not have to make sense, especially if they simply sound important.

For more credible information on any investigation into Senator Graham’s death, we will sadly have to wait for credible sources.