Darrell Sheets’ Suicide Note Confirms ‘Storage Wars’ Star Took Own Life …

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Back in April, Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets passed away at the age of 67.

Investigators later revealed that Sheets had taken his own life, seemingly after being cyberbullied.

Now, new evidence in the case seems to confirm that tragic detail.

TV Personality Darrell Sheets attends A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for A&E Networks)

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, Sheets appeared to blame years of alleged online harassment in a handwritten note discovered after his death.

“I could not take anymore, the Facebook bullying,” Sheets wrote in the apparent suicide note, according to the report.

He also included the message, “F–k you, [redacted],” seemingly referring to the person who had allegedly been bullying him.

Police said the note was found in a black basket inside a bathroom, resting on top of a stack of documents. It had reportedly been written on the back of paperwork dated February 20, 2026.

According to the report, investigators later contacted the individual whom Sheets appeared to accuse of bullying him.

The man was described as “extremely uncooperative” with investigators. He reportedly told police he was “nowhere near” Lake Havasu City or anywhere else in Arizona in the days leading up to Sheets’ death.

The individual also claimed he had been receiving death threats and allegedly declined to provide investigators with any additional information.

Sheets died on April 22 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

A spokesperson for the Lake Havasu City Police Department confirmed his death to Us Weekly at the time. An autopsy later ruled his death a suicide, while toxicology results came back negative for drugs.

In the weeks leading up to his death, Sheets repeatedly took to Facebook to claim he was the target of an ongoing cyberbullying campaign.

“He said he would, please understand it is not me,” Sheets wrote in one March post. “People are showing up to my work and wanting to harm me. The police are aware of this but [their] hands are tied because Facebook allows this and it is very bad.”

In another message, he alleged that someone had gained access to his account.

“I have been hacked by a very evil person,” he wrote. “The clown. [The posts] are not done by me, they are being done by … very evil people. I’m not gay, I have made no posts about any children’s arcade owner, etc. I’m extremely sorry and sick over this.”

Sheets later claimed the alleged harassment had “ruined” him and said the same individual was targeting other members of the community.

“He has been going after other small businesses in town and harassing them, using my name,” Sheets wrote in another Facebook post. “It is not me! He has extorted money from many people in this town acting like a handyman. This has been going on for three years with him, and the things he says are very damaging. This is a felony called cyberbullying.”

Following Sheets’ death, the Lake Havasu City Police Department said it was aware of the cyberbullying allegations and confirmed they were part of the active investigation.

Known to fans as “The Gambler,” Sheets appeared on A&E’s Storage Wars from 2010 through 2023.

After news of his death, the network released a statement honoring the longtime cast member.

“We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell ‘The Gambler’ Sheets,” an A&E spokesperson said at the time. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline