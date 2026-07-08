Charles Barkley Turned Down an Invitation to Taylor Swift's 'Crap Show' Wedding

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Charles Barkley has never been one to mince words.

So when the basketball legend opened up about his decision to skip Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, he made it clear that he thought the event would be a total nightmare.

Yes, it seems that Chuck is more of an introvert than we thought.

Charles Barkley attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

During an appearance on the “Unfiltered with Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo” podcast, Barkley revealed that he was invited to the star-studded celebration but ultimately declined the offer.

“I don’t go to weddings or funerals,” Barkley said.

“But I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was going to be a crap show.”

Despite skipping the festivities, Barkley made it clear there are no hard feelings between him and the newlyweds.

“I love Travis and Jason, and I’ve only met Taylor one time,” he continued.

“But yeah, I did get an invite. But I said, that’s just too much. I just want to hang out and play golf, and I don’t want to dress up and all that other stuff. But I appreciate the invitation; it was pretty special.”

Barkley’s comments came after co-host Bill Colarulo assumed he hadn’t been invited to the lavish event, given that his name wasn’t among the many celebrities spotted at the wedding.

Instead, the Hall of Famer revealed that the lack of an invite was never the issue. He simply wasn’t interested.

The July 3 ceremony drew an estimated 1,000 guests and featured an A-list crowd that included sports stars, actors, musicians, and television personalities. The event has been widely described as one of the biggest celebrity weddings in recent memory.

Barkley, however, preferred a much quieter holiday weekend.

Rather than spend hours navigating a massive celebrity-filled event, the longtime broadcaster said he’d rather be on the golf course than wearing formal attire.

Considering Barkley’s famously unfiltered personality, his explanation probably won’t surprise fans.

He’s never been one to sugarcoat his opinions, and this time was no different.

Even so, he emphasized that he appreciated receiving an invitation from Kelce and Swift and described it as “pretty special.”

It just wasn’t special enough to get him into a suit. Honestly, valid.