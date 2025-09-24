Violet Affleck & Famous Parents Bombarded with Hate, Insults, Threats After …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Violet Affleck addressed the United Nations this week.

Instead of complaining about a teleprompter, she delivered a well-informed and impassioned speech.

Specifically, she advocated for the right to clean air and opposed mask bans.

In response, vicious trolls are bombarding her and her famous parents with hate, insults, and worse.

In September 2025, Violet Affleck addressed the United Nations about air quality and health. (Image Credit: United Nations)

Violet Affleck wants a better, safer world

On Tuesday, September 23, Violet Affleck spoke before the United Nations.

She issued a powerful and passionate plea for air quality, in schools and in everyday life.

“We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future,” the 19-year-old pointed out.

“But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic,” Violet stated, “our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

Violet warned against “the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying, and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID.”

Unfortunately, we have all seen people baselessly and desperately downplay the risks of the virus since the pandemic began.

For some, it’s about business (be they grifters or merely have more to gain by putting others at risk).

For others, it’s about fear. It’s easier for them to imagine a conspiracy than to acknowledge the long-term risks of COVID.

Violet Affleck is a Fucked up kid, raised by fucked up weirdos. pic.twitter.com/mL3eh2QMjk — 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 Don’t Dox Me 🐆 🌺 (@VelvettyWords) September 24, 2025

A lot of cruel people had a lot to say about the 19-year-old’s speech

Sadly, it is no surprise that social media — particularly the ghoulish remains of what was once called Twitter — is filled with people spewing unhinged hate at Violet Affleck.

“Violet Affleck is a F–ked up kid, raised by f–ked up weirdos,” spewed one social media user.

“She should be institutionalized,” tweeted another.

Violet Affleck has shown the UN and the world that her Yale education is failing her. She was on a tirade about wanting mask mandates 5 years after covid. One of her siblings is a trans. What happened in their household? pic.twitter.com/v4lOUEQ9nV — Kimber l Randolff (@KimberRandolff) September 24, 2025

“That is a mental health crisis,” one hater tweeted baselessly.

“I hope the left is proud for tormenting young people like this and making them believe they’re in such danger karma that’s all I can say.”

A misinformed individual posted: “Coddled too much maybe? Sad, she doesn’t even have the facts and how dangerous the MRNA is.”

Another wrote: “Violet Affleck is YOUNG, IMMATURE and believes in FAKE COVID rules. Even 5 yrs later. YIKES thoughts and prayers honey youre so brainwashed.”

I know nothing about Violet Affleck, but, based on this pic I will make bold guesses about her



1. She is pro Hamas

2 She lives in fear of the climate

3 She votes democrat

4 She believes that there are 57 genders

5 She has a large carbon footprint pic.twitter.com/D1MuaUUCmi — News Hound (@AverageCDNguy) September 24, 2025

The insults (and worse) all came from the same sort of person

Even if we wanted to, we could never include every hateful, science-denying, and downright cruel post that grown adults made about this well-informed 19-year-old.

Many focused upon Violet Affleck’s parents, pushing the narrative that having loving and supportive parents has made her “weird.”

These takes sometimes zeroes in on her younger sibling, Fin Affleck, who is trans.

Unfortunately, there is significant overlap between COVID-denial and anti-trans bigotry. (Also, some of them confused her with them, which fits the general vibe of willful ignorance but intentional vitriol from these folks)

Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022. (Photo Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

We elected to not include some of the more explicitly violent posts. Or the posts with slurs. There are a lot of them, especially since Elon Musk rolled back enforcement on the platform.

Fortunately, there were people who paid attention. There were people who listened.

Will people in power, or society at large, reverse course and take sensible, easy precautions to keep people safe? No.

The worst people alive politicized it and then mainstream society decided that public safety was too “cringe.” But people like Violet can continue making the world a better place.