What Does Jelly Roll Think of Bunnie Xo Kissing 24-Year-Old Dylan Wolf at His Bar?

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On the Fourth of July, Bunnie Xo was caught locking lips with Dylan Wolf.

She’s 46 and has scarcely started the divorce process. Also, it was her ex’s bar.

Meanwhile, the reality TV personality is 24.

Plenty of people have opinions. But what does Jelly Roll think?

On the Friday, July 10 episode of her ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast, Bunnie Xo dished on her holiday makeout session nearly one week prior. (Image Credit: YouTube)

He has ‘no issue at all’ with it

Footage of Bunnie Xo’s makeout with Dylan Wolf made headlines after Fourth of July weekend.

A major point that people made when reacting was the location.

Bunnie and Dylan locked lips at Goodnight Nashville.

Jason Bradley DeFord, whom most know as Jelly Roll, owns the bar.

Was Bunnie trying to send a message to DeFord or others? Does he feel some kind of way about the PDA?

According to Bunnie, DeFord “gets it” and actually had “no issue at all” with the steamy kissing session.

“I also have a floor there,” she explained on her Dumb Blonde podcast on Friday, July 10.

“I also feel very safe there. I also feel protected there. That’s our home,” she raved.

“If I’m gonna land at any bar, I’m gonna do it at Goodnight Nashville,” Bunnie added.

Notably, it really sounds almost like a promo for her ex’s bar. Which makes a lot of sense in terms of why he wouldn’t mind. All of this is good publicity.

‘I had fun,’ but …

As for the makeout session, Bunnie explained that she had been on the roof to watch the fireworks.

She explained that she is “living my life out loud and not trying to hide anything” post-split.

Bunnie did acknowledge that she as “learned I cannot do anything out in public like that.”

Not without getting photographed, that is.

Though Bunnie plans to “move forward with a lot more integrity and class,” she shared: “I had fun.”

“I am healing out loud. So what I had fun under the fireworks?” Bunnie reasoned.

She expressed: “I hope I get kissed under 10 more fireworks.” We hope so, too!

Bunnie did clarify that she and Wolf are not dating. And not only because she was already old enough to drink when he was conceived.

“I do not want to be with anybody. There is an icebox where my heart is supposed to be. That s–t is chained up,” she characterized relatably.

Bunnie then affirmed: “Your girl is just out here having fun, living my best life.” Good for her!