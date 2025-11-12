Amanda Frances: Meet the New Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Villain!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Amanda Frances is coming to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Consider yourselves warned, Bravo viewers.

Via the first trailer for Season 15 of this long-running franchise, Erika Jayne says of the newcomer: “Something’s off with this girl.”

Relatedly, Bozoma Saint John tells Frances: “You are not being clear about your life.”

(Bravo)

Elsewhere, when Amanda’s spouse suggests one of her colleagues might be intimidated by her, the cast member seemingly references a feud with Dorit Kemsley and quips:

“Because I’m young and successful and I’m not financially dependent on a man and she outsourced her financial wellbeing to a man and it did not go well.”

Seriously. Amanda Frances is clearly not afraid of making a splash on air.

Rachel Zoe, also new to the series on Season 15, wastes no time wading into the drama herself as she’s seen declaring in this same trailer:

“I think she’s fake. I think she plays both sides.”

(Bravo)

So, who is Amanda Frances?!?

Amanda Frances “is new to Beverly Hills and so is her money,” reads her official Bravo biography, which continues as follows:

The self-professed “money queen” has built a coaching empire and manifested her way into a fairytale life. When the other ladies start to dig deeper, they find that not everything is as picture perfect as it seems.

Frances, based on her Instagram page, is a “self-made woman” helping people “heal” their “relationship with money.” Through her digital courses, which are available to purchase on her website, she “empowers women to design lives and businesses they are wildly obsessed with.”

In addition to hosting a podcast titled And She Rises, Frances is an author who she published her first book, Rich as Fck: More Money Than You Know What To Do With in 2021; and she recently announced on social media that she currently writing her second book, Godly As F-ck.

Frances is 40 years old and got engaged to Eddie Tsivislavsky in December 2024. He’s the father of two kids from his first marriage and also shares two kids with Amanda, a son named Canaan Cash and a daughter Delilah Grace

Frances recounted their whirlwind romance in a February interview with Wedding Forward. “We moved in together in 2021, got pregnant in 2022 an 2023 and I guess the rest is history.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Thursday, December 4, at 8/7c on Bravo.