Elon Musk Promises AI-Generated, 'Historically Accurate' Odyssey Film as Epic Crash Out Continues

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is shattering box office records and wowing critics and audiences around the world.

But the world’s wealthiest man is not impressed.

Of course, it’s hard to take that opinion seriously, as it appears that Elon Musk has not yet bothered to actually watch the movie.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

No, like thousands of annoying hyper-online chuds, Musk long ago decided that the movie was irredeemably “woke” because it featured Black and trans actors.

He wrongly predicted that the film would bomb (it’s the most successful of Nolan’s career) and that viewers would share his disdain for the casting decisions (it currently holds a 97 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

You might think that after being so loudly wrong about every aspect of The Odyssey’s reception, Musk would seek to just quietly move on.

But that’s never been Elon’s style. Instead, he’s decided to double down by promoting his own adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, one built entirely with his Grok AI tool.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

“Dialogue scene from Homer’s Odyssey built on Grok Imagine,” reads a tweet reposted by Musk on Tuesday.

“Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer,” Elon added.

Now, aside from the fact that the footage provided looks like crap and features dialogue that is not even close to being an accurate translation of Homer, The Odyssey is pure fiction that’s populated by gods and monsters, and therefore, no “historically accurate” version has ever existed.

Thankfully, numerous users on Elon’s X platform were quick to point this out.

“How can you make a ‘historically accurate’ version about a f–king fake story?” wrote one commenter.

“‘Historically accurate.’ There is a cyclops,” another added.

Now, factual accuracy might still be of concern to an author of historical fiction, but it didn’t seem to matter much to Homer (who was writing about 500 years after the events described in The Odyssey). So why should it matter so much to modern interpreters of the poem?

The fact is, it shouldn’t, and Elon wouldn’t care either, were it not for the fact that his trans daughter wants nothing to do with him, and therefore he’s all butthurt that a trans actor was cast in a movie.

Whatever the case, the real question is not whether the Grok-yssey will be accurate, but whether it will be any good. It’s important to note that Elon didn’t make any promises about the quality of the finished product.

Maybe he’s finally getting sick of being wrong.