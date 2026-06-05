Bill Gates Was Accused of 'More Than 20' Affairs During Marriage to Melinda: Report

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Bill Gates spent years crafting an image for himself as a philanthropist who was more concerned with the future of the human race than with his multi-billion dollar business empire.

But as Gates’ relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has come under close scrutiny, that image has begun to unravel.

And while the tech mogul insists that their relationship was purely professional and that he’s maintained staunch ethical standards throughout his career, it was recently revealed that Gates was serially unfaithful to his wife.

Bill Gates speaks onstage at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies)

In February, we learned that he cheated on Melinda Gates with two Russian women, and a new report indicates that he may have also engaged in numerous other affairs.

News of Gates’ alleged infidelity comes courtesy of The Wall Street Journal.

“In a February town hall with foundation employees, Gates owned up to two affairs with Russian women referenced in Epstein’s emails,” the outlet writes, adding:

“Some people familiar with the matter said they heard about his admission to staff with disbelief: In his divorce proceedings, allegations related to more than 20 affairs had come up.”

Bill and Melinda ended their marriage in August of 2021. We should note that we have no way of knowing if the affair allegations made during their divorce were ever proven.

The report also pushes back against Gates’ previous claim that his relationship with Epstein had nothing to do with the many women with whom the financier infamously surrounded himself (often against their will).

“Epstein traveled with and introduced Gates to the head of the Nobel Peace Prize committee,” the Journal alleges, adding:

“Epstein was involved in negotiations between Gates’s employees and Gates himself; and Gates posed for photos with Epstein and the women around him before or after some of their meetings.”

In July, Gates will testify in front of Congress about his relationship with Epstein.

Ahead of his testimony, Gates’ spokesperson revealed that the Microsoft founder regrets the “mistake” of spending so much time with Epstein, but did not engage in any unlawful activity:

“Gates has apologized for that mistake and is voluntarily speaking with the House Oversight Committee early next month to answer questions about his interactions with Epstein,” the rep claimed, adding, “Gates supports the release of all the Epstein files in hopes the victims can get the justice that they deserve.”

Gates has already secured the right to deliver his testimony off camera. But even so, it probably won’t do any wonders for his damages reputation.