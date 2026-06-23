Garcelle Beauvais Announces Tragic Death of Sister; Bravo Community Unites In Grief

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We have sad news to report from the world of reality TV.

Garcelle Beauvais is grieving the loss of a beloved family member.

The former Bravo star — who announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year — announced on Tuesday that her sister, Carole Beauvais, has passed away.

Garcelle Beauvais attends as Hearst Magazines hosts the 3rd Annual Women’s Health Lab at The New York Historical on May 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hearst Magazines)

Garcelle shared the heartbreaking news on social media, posting a collection of photos and memories honoring the woman she described as a constant source of love and support throughout her life.

While Garcelle did not disclose a cause of death, her emotional tribute offered a glimpse into the close bond the sisters shared.

“My beautiful sister Carole I will miss you so much! I will always remember times where we would laugh so hard it hurts!” the Bravo alum wrote, adding:

“I wish we had more time !! I’ll never forget how you showed up when I had the twins and you would sleep in the nursery just so you could help.

“And how much you loved Oliver Hope you’re with mom now and the two of you are laughing.”

The reality star also recalled a phrase that became a cherished tradition between them.

Whenever Garcelle would tell her sister, “I love you,” Carole would always respond with the words, “I love you more.”

It’s a simple exchange, but one that now carries even greater meaning in the wake of Carole’s passing.

Naturally, many of Garcelle’s celebrity friends were quick to offer their support and condolences:

“So sorry Garcelle,” wrote Viola Davis.

“My deepest condolences to you and your family. I’m so sorry for your loss. May you find strength, comfort, and peace in the love and support of those around you during this difficult time. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers,” Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth added.

“Sending you love – I’m so sorry for your loss,” commented Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow.

While Carole’s age is unknown at this time, Garcelle is only 59, and it seems that her sister’s death was unexpected.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those offering condolences at this difficult time.