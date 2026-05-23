Rob Base Cause of Death: ‘It Takes Two’ Rapper Was 59

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music.

Rob Base — the rapper best known for the iconic party anthem “It Takes Two” — has died following a battle with cancer.

He was 59 years old.

Rob Base performs onstage at the Tailgate Party during IEBA 2017 Conference on October 15, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)

News of Base’s death was confirmed by a statement shared to his official Instagram page.

“Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer,” the statement read.

“Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten,” the post continued.

“Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.

Base, born Robert Ginyard, rose to fame as one-half of the groundbreaking duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, helping bring hip hop into the mainstream with the release of their legendary 1988 hit “It Takes Two.”

The track became an instant cultural phenomenon, and it remains a radio staple nearly four decades later.

Just days before his death, Base had celebrated his 59th birthday.

His biggest hit, released in 1988, “It Takes Two,” blended hip hop and dance music in wildly innovative fashion.

The single climbed the charts and eventually became one of the most sampled tracks of its era.

Base’s longtime musical partner, DJ E-Z Rock, died in 2014 from complications related to diabetes.

The pair had met as children growing up in Harlem and built a friendship that eventually turned into one of rap’s most memorable collaborations.

Rob never fully stepped away from the spotlight, continuing to perform on nostalgia tours and make appearances for longtime fans.

Our thoughts go out to Rob Base’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.