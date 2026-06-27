7-Year-Old Casper O’Brien Died at 255 Pounds, Parents Charged with Second-Degree …

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Year after year, we read horror stories about parents who starve one child or multiple children, sometimes to death.

This story is different — but only up to a point.

A 7-year-old boy, who was never enrolled in school, died at 255 pounds.

His parents have been arrested on charges including murder and torture. He was not their only child.

This mugshot is of Damien O’Brien, charged with second-degree murder and torture after the death of his 7-year-old. (Photo Credit: Flint Township Police Department)

He was only 7 years old

On November 4, 2025, a 911 call summoned emergency services in Flint Township, Michigan.

The call was for a child in distress.

7-year-old Casper was rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he died from dilated cardiomyopathy.

A contributing cause, medical experts found, was morbid obesity.

This doctored image memorializes the late Casper O’Brien. (Photo Credit: Sharp Funeral Homes)

At age 7, Casper was 4 foot 2. That is slightly above average for his age, developmentally speaking.

According to the CDC (obviously, that heavily politicized organization requires a huge grain of salt), a “healthy” weight for him would have been less than 80 pounds.

At the time of his death, his weight was reportedly 255 pounds.

255 is smaller than some football players. Depending upon someone’s build, that might be the ideal weight for an adult body.

For a 7-year-old, it isn’t healthy. And authorities say that it’s evidence of a litany of crimes committed by the late child’s parents.

‘Cruel and extreme suffering’

Damien O’Brien and Jessica O’Brien have been charged with a slew of crimes.

The charges include second-degree murder, child abuse, and torture, the NY Post reports.

According to Geneseee County prosecutor David Leyton, this is about “cruel and extreme suffering from this child caused by the neglect of the parents.”

In fact, Casper was not the only child in the house. The O’Briens also have a 5-year-old daughter.

Allegedly, they never enrolled Casper in school, effectively hiding both children — and their welfare — from society. Now, one of those children has died.

Like her husband, Jessica O’Brien was charged with second-degree murder and torture due to the death of her 7-year-old. (Photo Credit: Flint Township Police Department)

The O’Briens are due in court on July 2.

It is unclear what sort of legal defense they will attempt to mount regarding these charges.

Additionally, it is unclear how much evidence investigators uncovered concerning the welfare of both children prior to Casper’s tragic death.

Every death of a child is a tragedy. Many of these deaths, perhaps most, are preventable.

If our society had more robust protections for children, this likely never would have happened.