Nancy Guthrie Porch Assailant May Be Captured Soon

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Just this week, Savannah Guthrie teared up on The Today Show over coverage of her mother’s kidnapping.

Even though anonymous tips to unmarked graves appear to be dead ends, hope may be on the horizon.

Authorities may be zeroing in on the unidentified figure who haunts Nancy’s porch camera footage.

Donald Trump is also weighing in, expressing something akin to sympathy for the Guthrie family.

A Pima County Sheriff vehicle drives in front of Nancy Guthrie’s residence after a no-parking policy was implemented for the area around the home on February 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Does ‘Porch Guy’ have a name?

Former FBI agent Maureen O’Connell spoke to Megyn Kelly on her eponymous web show about where she believes that the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance stands.

In her judgment, she is “75 percent” confident that authorities are “getting close to” the one individual who we know was involved in the kidnapping.

That individual is, as her phrases it, “porch guy.”

Hopefully, she says, once he is in custody, it will be like the first pebble in an avalanche.

O’Connell predicts that the “floodgates shall swing open” and authorities will learn about alleged co-conspirators and the location of Nancy’s remains.

“Things are happening,” O’Connell cryptically added without evidence, more than five months after the kidnapping.

Porch guy refers to the haunting images from Nancy’s home security, released by the FBI, showing an unidentified individual.

The makes and armed intruder appeared to tamper with the doorbell camera.

Savannah has spoken about how bone-chilling that brief footage was for her to review, as she imagined what her mother must have awoken to in the middle of the night.

Though it’s possible that one kidnapper worked alone to abduct an 84-year-old grandmother, there is speculation by some investigators that this was the work of a team of malefactors, or even organized crime.

‘I hope they find her’

On Tuesday, June 23, Donald Trump took a brief break from spouting unhinged theories about algae sabotage to address Nancy’s disappearance.

“I hope they find her,” he expressed during the clip.

“I mean, Savannah’s gone through a rough,” Trump began before continuing: “That family’s gone through hell.”

He repeated: “I hope they find her.”

Trump is very television-oriented. It is likely that he has seen extensive coverage of Nancy’s kidnapping by watching the news.

Now is, unfortunately, perhaps the most convenient time in recent decades for kidnappers to potentially get away with their crimes.

Kash Patel is the head of the FBI, even if he is accused of largely misusing official trips to entertain himself and his girlfriend.

Vast amounts of government resources have been diverted from normal tasks that protect America to either terrorizing American communities through ICE or concocting attacks against Trump’s enemies and critics.

O’Connell certainly knows about how the FBI normally operates. But she may be basing her experiences upon her own time at the Bureau, and not upon how things are running in 2026.

Savannah and her family deserve closure. Nancy deserves to be laid to rest. It’s just difficult to believe that hope is realistic at this time.