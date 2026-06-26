Luis de la Rosa Cause of Death: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ …

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We have tragic news to report out of France today.

Luis de la Rosa, the acclaimed animator, whose credits included Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, died Friday after he was struck by a train while attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

He was just 34 years old.

A commuter walks on a platform to catch her train at Paris Saint Lazare railway station on January 29, 2009 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to local newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré (via TMZ), emergency crews responded after a man was hit by a locomotive near the train station in Annecy, a city located close to the French-Swiss border.

Despite their efforts, the victim could not be saved.

Authorities initially did not publicly identify the victim. However, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival later confirmed that the man killed was de la Rosa.

Early reports indicate that de la Rosa was killed while walking too close to the tracks, but that detail has yet to be confirmed by police.

De la Rosa had built an impressive resume over the past decade, beginning his career in animation in 2016 with work on Nickelodeon’s Pig Goat Banana Cricket.

He later contributed to several major productions, including My Little Pony: The Movie, Animaniacs, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and the Oscar-winning animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

He was reportedly attending the Annecy festival’s industry market to showcase his original project, Ash Raider World, while also meeting with fellow artists and potential collaborators.

Festival organizers have announced that Artistic Director Marcel Jean will honor de la Rosa during Saturday’s closing ceremony, recognizing both his contributions to animation and the devastating loss felt throughout the industry.

News of de la Rosa’s death has sent shockwaves through the animation community, with many remembering him not only for his talent but also for the promising career that was tragically cut short.

Our thoughts are with Luis de la Rosa’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.