Joe Doering Cause of Death: Wrestling Legend Was 44

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today:

TNA Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling icon Joe Doering has passed away at the age of 44 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

News of his death comes courtesy of a statement from Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling:

“At 9:13 AM today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family,” the organization wrote in a statement (via TMZ).

“Though his time on this earth lasted only 44 years, Joe packed a thousand years’ worth of living into every one of them.”

The statement concluded by honoring the wrestler’s legacy.

“Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay, his family, and leaves behind countless friends and devoted fans around the world who will forever remember his strength, courage, and spirit.”

Doering was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and underwent surgery to remove the mass.

Despite the diagnosis, he continued wrestling at a high level, becoming one of the most respected big men in the business during his time with All Japan Pro Wrestling.

A general view of the WWE Raw Aggression Tour event at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park July 31, 2003 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

In 2022, however, the cancer returned, forcing Doering to step away from the ring for another surgery.

Late last year, his family revealed he had been diagnosed with a third brain tumor. Earlier this week, loved ones shared the heartbreaking news that he had entered hospice care as his condition worsened.

Standing 6-foot-8, Doering built an impressive career after making his professional debut in 2004.

He briefly competed in WWE’s developmental system under the ring name Drake Brewer before finding his greatest success in Japan, where he became a two-time Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

American fans also remember his run in TNA Wrestling as a member of the Violent By Design faction alongside Eric Young, Deaner and Rhino. During his time with the promotion, Doering captured the Impact World Tag Team Championship and established himself as one of the company’s most intimidating competitors.

News of Doering’s death quickly prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and members of the wrestling community, many of whom praised both his toughness inside the ring and the courage he displayed throughout his years-long fight against cancer.

His determination to continue competing while undergoing treatment inspired countless colleagues and fans alike.

Joe Doering is survived by his wife, Lindsay, along with other family members and countless friends.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.