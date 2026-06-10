Gypsy Rose Blanchard: My Boyfriend Said ‘I Am Death’ Before Killing My Mom

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While Nicholas Godejohn murdered her mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard hid in the bathroom — waiting for it to be over.

Even at the time, she had mixed feelings.

She recalls the question that her mother asked.

And she shares the chilling answer that Godejohn said before Dee Dee’s death.

Now an adult mother, Blanchard still lives with the trauma of what was done to her. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I am death’

On the Tuesday, June 9 episode of Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Blanchard detailed the night that saved her life — but also doomed her to prison.

“I heard screaming,” she recalled. “It was a horrible sound.”

Blanchard elaborated: “It was screaming. It was shock.”

Thinking back, she described: “I almost think I heard ‘Who are you?’ was asked.” That would be by her dead mom, Dee Dee.

“And he responded, ‘I am death,’” Blanchard narrated. “So I do know that was probably what I heard.”

Blanchard hid in the bathroom while Nicholas Godejohn, her boyfriend at the time, killed her mother on June 10, 2015.

Dee Dee apparently called out her daughter’s name during the murder.

“I felt like I wanted to go and help her, but I was terrified at the same time,” Blanchard admitted. “Like my body was paralyzed. I couldn’t move.”

She added: “And I was so focused and trying to breathe and block it out.”

Instead, she heard “one sharp scream” and then silence, letting her know that Dee Dee was dead.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard detailed aspects of her life of captivity on the ‘We Need To Talk’ podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘I don’t think he said anything’

Godejohn then came to the bathroom, where she was waiting.

“I don’t think he said anything,” she described.

“He had cut his finger,” Blanchard mentioned. “And so he wanted me to bandage him up.”

She detailed that she was “completely naked,” apparently at Godejohn’s behest.

“And he wanted me to hug him,” Blanchard recalled. “So there was this sort of embrace where I was in a state of shock. But I couldn’t believe what happened.”

In her interview, Gypsy Rose Blanchard described an attempted getaway as a teenager that led to her being found and tied to a bed for weeks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

The killing of Dee Dee Blanchard was a violent crime.

But it also allowed her adult daughter, whom she had poisoned, lied to, and mutilated for essentially all of her life, to be free — however briefly.

We can acknowledge that, were Dee Dee still alive, she might still be drugging her daughter and pretending that she is severely handicapped. She might have even inflicted worse surgeries upon her.

At the same time, we can understand the conflicted feelings that Blanchard experienced at the time. This was her mother’s death. Part of the power that an abusive parent holds is that they are most or all of their victim’s world.

She was a victim — of her mother and then of the justice system. Now, she’s finally getting to shape her own life.