Joe Manganiello Reveals Life-Threatening Health Issue, Amputation In New Book

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Joe Manganiello is one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors.

But despite his many years in the spotlight, the photogenic star has managed to keep a tight lid on the details of his personal life.

That’s about to change, thanks to a new memoir in which Manganiello opens up about his private struggles, including a series of health issues that nearly claimed his life.

Joe Manganiello attends Netflix’s “Nonnas” World Premiere at The Plaza Hotel on April 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In newly published excerpts from Bloodlines, Joe reveals that he endured a devastating seven-year battle with autoimmune-related illnesses that attacked multiple parts of his body and ultimately resulted in a life-saving organ amputation.

According to a synopsis for the book, Manganiello’s health began deteriorating after what he describes as a “cascade of autoimmune-related illnesses” affected his skin, thyroid, eyes, lungs, and digestive system.

The actor reportedly suffered chronic pain, multiple medical crises, and a prolonged struggle that left doctors unable to provide clear answers about what was happening to him.

The health battle eventually led to a life-saving organ amputation, though Manganiello has not publicly disclosed which organ was removed.

In a statement to People magazine, Manganiello reflected on the experience and the toll it took on him.

“It was the most brutally difficult time of my life, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but also my greatest adventure,” he said.

The 49-year-old explained that his search for answers eventually extended beyond traditional medicine.

After doctors were unable to determine the cause of his illnesses, Manganiello turned to alternative paths that included spiritual exploration, genealogy research, ancient myths, and other unconventional practices.

That journey reportedly led him to uncover stories about his ancestors, including relatives who survived the Armenian genocide and family members who also struggled with chronic illness.

Manganiello says the process of writing Bloodlines helped him make sense of the suffering he endured and gave him a new perspective on his life.

He expressed hope that readers facing their own challenges may find encouragement in his story and discover that healing can exist on the other side of even the darkest struggles.

The memoir is scheduled for release in October and promises to explore not only Joe’s medical ordeal but also his rise to stardom, his sobriety, and his failed marriage to Sofia Vergara.

Fans of Manganiello’s who are just now learning about his health issues will hopefully appreciate the reminder that some of the toughest battles are the ones fought away from the spotlight.