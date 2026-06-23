Big Tigger, Beloved TV Personality, Arrested on Child Cruelty Charges

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Big Tigger, the longtime Atlanta radio personality and former host of BET’s Rap City, has been arrested on battery and child cruelty charges.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Tigger — whose real name is Darian Morgan — was taken into custody on Saturday and booked on charges of battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

He was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Big Tigger speaks onstage at 106 & Park “Reunion” during the BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The arrest comes just weeks after Morgan’s wife, Alicia Brown, publicly accused him of physically assaulting her during a domestic dispute.

Brown shared photos and videos on social media that appeared to show injuries she allegedly sustained during the incident. According to previous reports, she was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

At the time, Morgan strongly denied the allegations.

His attorney told TMZ that the claims being made against the radio host were false.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the charges filed this weekend stem from the same alleged incident involving Brown.

For now, many details remain unclear.

What is known is that Morgan, a fixture in Atlanta radio and a familiar face to hip-hop fans from his years hosting Rap City, is now facing serious criminal charges that could have significant legal consequences.

On June 12, Morgan shared a social media post in which he addressed the allegations made by Brown.

“I want to say categorically these allegations and accusations that have been circulating about me are false, untrue, not happening, didn’t happen,” he said.

Neither Morgan nor his representatives have publicly commented on the arrest since the charges were filed.

On Monday, Morgan took to social media to share a message reading, “Life is a cruel teacher… She loves to give you the test first, and the lesson later.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.