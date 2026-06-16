Kyle Calder Cause of Death: NHL Star Was 47

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We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today.

Former NHL forward Kyle Calder — who played for five different teams during his 13 seasons in the league — has passed away.

He was just 47 years old.

No official cause of death has been disclosed, but insiders say Calder passed away following “a brief illness.”

Kyle Calder attends the 2018 ESPY Awards Red Carpet Show Live! Celebrates With Moet & Chandon at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

News of Calder’s passing was confirmed in a heartbreaking social media tribute posted by his daughter, Madison, who shared photos from throughout their lives together and reflected on the special bond they shared.

“Dad, there will never ever be enough words in the world to describe how incredibly lucky I was to have you as my dad,” she wrote, adding:

“Never in a million years would I have thought this day would come. There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you.”

Madison went on to praise her father for the many roles he played throughout his life, describing him as a devoted husband, friend, coach, hockey player. and parent.

“The lessons you taught me, the strength you showed me, and the person you pushed me to become every single day — I carry all of it with me,” she continued.

Madison also thanked her father for supporting her through every stage of life and said she would give anything for one more conversation, one more hug, or one more chance to hear his voice.

“I love you more than anything in the world to the moon and back infinitely,” she wrote.

“Save me a spot on the ice, Dad. I know you’re skating around in heaven cheering all of us on from above.”

Calder was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round of the 1997 NHL Draft. Over the course of his career, he appeared in 590 NHL games while also making 18 playoff appearances.

He suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

His best statistical season came during the 2005-06 campaign with Chicago, when he recorded career highs with 26 goals and 59 points in 79 games.

Following his retirement from professional hockey, Calder remained deeply involved in the sport. He dedicated much of his time to coaching youth hockey and helping develop the next generation of players in cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston.

Tributes quickly poured in from across the hockey community.

In a statement, Chicago Blackhawks owner Danny Wirtz remembered Calder’s passion for the game and his commitment to mentoring young athletes long after his playing days had ended.

“Kyle approached life with the same passion, intensity and incredible dedication that defined his play,” Wirtz said, adding:

“While Kyle’s time with us was far too short, I’m comforted in knowing his legacy will live on for many years to come.”

We would like to extend our condolences to Kyle Calder’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.