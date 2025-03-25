Garcelle Beauvais Is Leaving ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 5 …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Garcelle Beauvais is ready to move on — for now.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues, not all of the titular Housewives remain.

After five years holding her diamond, the actress and producer is focusing on her family and on her (non-reality) career.

That’s right — Garcelle is leaving RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais understandably asks WTF?! while speaking to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Garcelle Beauvais is quitting ‘RHOBH’

On Tuesday, March 25, Garcelle Beauvais took to Instagram to share a bittersweet announcement.

“Hey guys! So I have some news,” she began her video post.

Garcelle revealed: “I’ve decided to leave ‘Beverly Hills.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais reacts with astonishment and dismay at the Season 10 Reunion special. (Bravo)

“It’s been a wild ride,” Garcelle characterized of her 5 years old The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I mean, some amazing things have happened,” she acknowledged, “and some hard things have also happened. But it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

As for her reason, Garcelle shared that one of the reasons for her departure is for “my family … my boys.”

Why is Garcelle Beauvais quitting ‘RHOBH’ after 5 seasons?

Garcelle Beauvais is a mother to 34-year-old Oliver and to 17-year-old twins, Jaid and Jax.

“Their last year of high school is next year,” she spelled out. “And I want to be a part of that.”

Garcelle continued: “And Jaid is starting a new career and I want to be a part of that, too.”

On the Season 13 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais reads some jarring news. (Image Credit: Bravo)

This is about more than Garcelle’s role as a mother, however. The actress and producer teased that she has “the most exciting projects” lined up.

“I just want to say thank you to Andy Cohen, to Bravo, NBCUniversal, Evolution, 32 Flavors, the producers, the crew, and of course, the ladies,” she gushed.

Additionally, Garcelle affirmed that Andy Cohen had told her that she was welcome to “come back anytime.” She even suggested that she might “pop in sometime.”

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais crack each other up on Season 13. (Image Credit: Bravo)

She has more going on than ‘Real Housewives,’ and that’s not true for everyone

In her conclusion, Garcelle Beauvais thanked the fans who have “cheered me on, supported me, and sometimes even fought for me — or on my behalf.”

Sometimes, a Housewife will announce that she has decided to step away when she’s been fired or when contract negotiations have fallen through. However, in this case, it’s pretty believable.

Garcelle’s lengthy acting career has spanned from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air to The Magicians to White House Down and beyond. Unlike some former Bravolebrities, she has a successful career that deserves her focus. (Even though we will all miss her.)