Elizabeth Olsen: Pregnant With Her First Child!

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Elizabeth Olsen is about to take on the biggest role of her life!

Yes, we learned today that the beloved MCU star is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Robbie Arnett.

The exciting baby news comes after Olsen was photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles, where she appeared to show off a noticeable baby bump.

Elizabeth Olsen attends the “Eternity” UK Premiere at The Cinema In The Power Station on November 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In photos published by People, the actress wore a white button-down shirt left open at the bottom and was seen gently cradling her stomach.

The outlet has since confirmed that Olsen is expecting.

The reveal marks a major milestone for one of Hollywood’s most private couples.

Olsen and Arnett have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they were first linked in 2017.

The pair got engaged in 2019 after roughly three years of dating before quietly tying the knot sometime before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, many fans didn’t even realize the two were married until Olsen casually referred to Arnett as her husband during an interview in 2021.

The actress has long preferred to keep her personal life separate from her career, rarely discussing her marriage in public and seldom sharing details about her relationship.

That privacy has only made this latest development all the more exciting for fans.

Arnett, a musician best known as a member of the indie band Milo Greene, has built a creative partnership with Olsen both personally and professionally.

The couple previously collaborated on the children’s book series Hattie Harmony, which focuses on helping kids manage anxiety.

Despite their low-key lifestyle, Olsen has occasionally offered glimpses into their relationship over the years, describing simple nights at home as some of their favorite ways to spend time together.

Now, it appears the couple is preparing for their biggest adventure yet!

The baby will be the first child for both Olsen and Arnett.

Congratulations to the happy couple on this exciting news!