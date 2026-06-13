Daniel Craig Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

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Over the years, actor and heartthrob Daniel Craig has dated some very famous names.

But with the Sienna Miller and Kate Moss entanglements aside, what were his most serious entanglements?

How many times has been married and divorced?

And, for that matter, where do things stand today after his latest status update?

Presenter Daniel Craig poses in the press room at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009. (Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Fiona Loudon (1992 – 1994)

In 1992, Craig married Fiona Loudon, a fellow actor.

The two went on to welcome his first child, their daughter Ella Loudon.

However, it was not to last.

In 1994, the couple divorced.

Ella is now an adult actress and model. Publicly, she has expressed her admiration for her father’s work.

Heike Makatsch (1997 – 2004)

Many Americans might recognize German actress Heike Makatsch from her role in the extremely polarizing film, Love Actually.

Makatsch portrays Mia, a scheming office assistant.

From 1997 until 2004, Craig and Makatsch dated.

They ended their 7-year relationship on good terms.

According to Craig, relationships for actors are extra tricky. Filming schedules mean spending weeks or months apart, and not every relationship is able to thrive in that environment.

SATSUKI MITCHELL (2007 – 2010)

In 2005, Craig met Satsuki Mitchell on the set of The Jacket.

Mitchell is a film producer.

The two eventually began dating.

They became engaged, but never tied the knot.

Ultimately, they parted ways in 2010. This heartbreak left Craig open for his longest relationship to date. …

Rachel Weisz (2010 – ????)

Craig had actually known Rachel Weisz since years before either were household names — when they worked together on Les Grandes Horizontales in 1994.

They did not actually connect romantically until December of 2010, when they began to date.

On June 22, 2011, Craig and Weisz married in an intimate ceremony in front of only four guests — including his daughter and her son.

In the summer of 2018, Craig and Weisz welcomed Grace, their first child as a couple.

These two beloved actors remain together to this day. Good for them!