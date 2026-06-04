Drake Von Arrested: Adult Film Star Charged with Domestic Violence & Strangulation

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One of the most famous porn stars on the planet, Drake Von, has been arrested.

Known for his prolific career, magnum dong, and questionable choices, the 23-year-old is accused of a serious crime.

Police say that he attempted to strangle his partner. And that is only one of the charges that he’s facing.

What happened? Who was the partner?

Drake Von attends the 2026 Adult Video News Awards at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 24, 2026. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He was arrested on Tuesday in Vegas

TMZ reports that Von, whose real name is Dawson Bacon (of the “Baconator Twins”), was arrested on Tuesday, June 2.

According to court records, he’s being charged with two felonies: domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force.

He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

The court documents that TMZ saw do not specify the details of his alleged crimes, or identify the victim.

As of Wednesday night, he was reportedly being held in a Vegas jail on $25,246 bond.

According to a representative for the Las Vegas Metro PD, Von is accused of attempting to strangle his partner at a palatial million-dollar home within the city.

“Partner” is a vague term, and could refer to a long-term (or potentially long-term) romantic partner or to a shorter-term entanglement of any gender.

Police declined to specify, perhaps out of concern for the victim’s privacy.

Von has filmed collaborations with partners of various genders. Presumably, a more private or romantic partner could also be of any gender.

(He is arguably best known as a gay porn star, but that is likely because straight porn often focuses upon women who star in it and only occasionally focuses upon men.)

Which partner did he allegedly strangle?

During an interview with Love Don’t Judge just a couple of months ago, Von seemingly confirmed his relationship with Mark LAX.

LAX is a 42-year-old OnlyFans creator. And, yes, that’s a significant age gap.

Given the general tone of the video (as you can see if you choose to click through to the comments), many read this as a promotion for collaborations, and not as a relationship declaration.

However, if taken at face value, it appears that the two are in a committed relationship.

There are no indications as to whether LAX is the partner who police say Von attempted to strangle this week, however.

Whether Von’s alleged partner was a man twice his size (in body, not in penis) or someone else, no one deserves to be the target of domestic violence.

We hope that the individual is okay.

It will be interesting to hear how Von will respond. Will he declare his innocence, or fight to have his charges reduced in exchange for a deal?

Von has rubbed some the wrong way, and not only for his grandma-broccoli-hair. But most had not expected this of him.

We haven’t seen an official response from him or from his twin, Silas Brooks. Given that the twins are said to dislike each other (despite occasionally appearing on screen together, albeit not for work), Brooks probably doesn’t need to say anything.