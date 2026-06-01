Diddy Sex Tape Featuring 50 Cent’s Baby Mama Sparks Tense Legal War

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Yes, Diddy is currently in prison on sex trafficking charges, but his chaotic personal life is still making tabloid headlines.

An explicit video allegedly connected to Sean “Diddy” Combs and a woman named Daphne Joy reportedly leaked online this week.

And because Daphne has a son with Diddy’s chief rival, 50 Cent, 50 wasted no time chiming in.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Prosecutors reportedly introduced the footage at Diddy’s trial, but the contents were not made available to the public.

Now, the tape — which Daphne says was recorded without her knowledge — has reportedly been making the rounds on social media.

Joy is trying to stop the spread of the tape, claiming that the other man in the video is using it to blackmail her.

“I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn’t give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web,” she wrote in a since-deleted social media post.

Diddy is not likely to face new criminal charges due to the release of the tape, but he could wind up back in court, depending on the direction of Joy’s case against the other man, who has not been identified.

For his part, 50 is furious, but not on behalf of his ex. Rather, he claims that their son is the real victim in all of this.

“She’s not a victim, SIRE is,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to his teenage son by Joy. “Can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine.”

While Diddy will be locked up for another two years, he remains the topic of frequent controversies and allegations.

And throughout nearly all of it, 50 Cent has been watching from the sidelines with popcorn in hand.

The rapper has repeatedly mocked Diddy on Instagram and other social media platforms, and he even produced a documentary about Diddy’s crimes.

In fact, his posts have become so frequent that fans practically expect commentary from him whenever a major Diddy development occurs.

And he rarely disappoints.

This time, rather than offering sympathy or restraint, 50 responded with the same sarcastic humor that has defined much of his public commentary about Diddy over the past several years.

In one Instagram post, he alleged that Diddy was “born with no penis.”

Of course, the bad blood between these two stars didn’t start with Diddy’s criminal case.

Their feud dates back decades and has included diss tracks, interviews, social media jabs, and countless public insults. What began as a music-industry rivalry eventually evolved into one of rap’s most enduring grudges.

Now, with Diddy behind bars and hoping to be released in April of 2028, 50 appears determined to keep the pressure on.

Whether fans find the trolling hilarious or inappropriate depends largely on whom they ask.

But one thing is certain — when a major Diddy headline breaks, there’s a good chance 50 Cent won’t stay silent for long.