Diddy Probe May Lead to New Sexual Battery Charges, Additional Jail Time

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More bad news for Sean “Diddy” Combs this week.

Just one day after news that his sex tape with Daphne Joy had leaked online, we now know that the disgraced mogul is facing a new district attorney investigation.

According to TMZ, prosecutors are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing additional criminal charges against Combs.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

According to the outlet, Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a new criminal case against the disgraced music mogul stemming from allegations made by music publicist Jonathan Hay. And the claims are disturbing even by the standards of Diddy’s already sprawling legal saga.

Hay filed a police report in September 2025 alleging that Diddy sexually battered him on two separate occasions, one in 2020 and another in 2021.

After an investigation, detectives reportedly submitted their findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which is now reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

The allegations center on incidents Hay claims occurred while he was working on a project involving the late The Notorious B.I.G.’s son, CJ Wallace.

According to Hay, one encounter took place in September 2020 when he allegedly found himself alone with Diddy.

Hay claims Combs masturbated into one of Biggie’s shirts before throwing the garment at him and making a sexual demand.

Hay further alleges that a second incident occurred in March 2021 after he traveled to Los Angeles to continue working on the project. During that encounter, Hay claims Diddy forced oral sex on him after accusing him of being a “snitch.”

The allegations are not new. Hay previously filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy and has repeatedly stood by his account. Last month, he publicly rejected Diddy’s denials, stating, “There was nothing consensual about it. He forced himself on me while I was being held against my will.”

As for Diddy, his legal team has denied the allegations.

The potential new case comes while the Bad Boy founder is already serving a federal prison sentence following his 2025 conviction for violating the Mann Act by transporting people across state lines for purposes of prostitution. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges but remains incarcerated.

He is currently scheduled to be released in 2028.

For now, no new charges have been filed.

But if Los Angeles prosecutors decide the evidence supports Hay’s claims, Diddy could find himself facing yet another criminal prosecution.

And for a man whose legal nightmare already seems endless, that is likely the last headline he wanted to see today,