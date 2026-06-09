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Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit.

A former child actor describes the rapper getting him alone before molesting and sexually assaulting him.

He is suing the rapper, who remains behind bars, and others who he says should have protected him when he was a minor.

The rapper’s rep has labeled the lawsuit as the work of “haters,” denying the allegations.

Sean â€œDiddy” Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24, 2022. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The former child actor was a minor at the time of the alleged assault

TMZ obtained court documents from a man who accuses Combs of sexually assaulting him when he was a minor.

The man, identified only as John Doe, said that the sexual predation happened under the auspices of helping his burgeoning acting career.

He says that he was already working as a child actor when, in 2007, he was invited to a Hollywood Hills party for networking.

That, he says, is where he met Combs.

According to the lawsuit, the rapper invited him to have a private discussion about potential career opportunities.

When they were alone, however, he alleges that Combs’ behavior shifted.

He accuses the rapper of rubbing his hands on his body, growing increasingly bold as he molested him.

According to the lawsuit, he told the rapper that he felt uncomfortable with the situation, to no avail.

Combs then allegedly performed oral sex on him while pleasuring himself.

After that, the rapper allegedly told him that he’d keep him in mind for work opportunities and left the room. The victim then department the party not long after.

It’s not clear how much he’s seeking in damages

John Doe is suing Combs and some agents.

He says that these agents had a professional duty to protect him, a minor at the time, from dangers like this.

The damages are unspecified at present.

Combs’ rep, Juda Engelmayer, calls the allegations “false” and refers to Doe as “another hater” after his client’s money.

Certainly, there is no shortage of accusers who say that the rapper used his wealth, fame, and power to get away with sexual misconduct and other crimes for many years.

At present, Combs is behind bars.

Prosecutors did not get the convictions on most of the charges that they filed.

Some say that they didn’t provide sufficient evidence. Others argue that they simply underestimated how much the American public is prejudiced against victims who are women and sex workers.

However, even when he is released, he will likely be facing lawsuits like this — and more.

His “haters” might say that the world knows who he is now, and that his victims are no longer afraid. His defenders would argue that it’s people looking for a payday.