Demi Moore’s Surprising New Physique Leaves Internet Sharply Divided

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Demi Moore has been working the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week.

And the 63-year-old’s taut physique has received a very mixed response on social media.

Demi has always been a fitness aficionado, and her slender figure was on full display at Cannes.

But many have voiced concern that the beloved actress might be sending the wrong message.

Demi Moore attends the opening ceremony and “La VÃ©nus Electrique” (The Electric Venus) screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2026 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

As you can see, Demi looks slim, but certainly not unhealthy.

But when the New York Post published photos from Moore’s time at Cannes, commenters took issue with what they saw as her overly thin frame.

“Why are you trying to elevate anorexia? That’s sickening,” one commenter replied.

“The headline must just be an excuse to publish the photo and get the public commenting about the truth of what they see while the news outlet itself has plausible deniability to the celebrity (it’s a flattering description) who they want to still have access to,” another theorized.

“I love Demi Moore, but I am frightened for her. She looks like she is being eaten away from the inside,” a third chimed in, adding:

Demi Moore’s toned arms take center stage on Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet https://t.co/a95B7Zb0J9 pic.twitter.com/7D3g2F2shC — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2026

“She was one of the most badass actresses of our time.”

Conservative commentator Riley Gaines went so far as to remark, “She actually looks like she’s on the brink of death.”

That’s obviously an exaggeration, but some of the concerns for Moore’s health do seem to be legitimate.

Demi has been through a lot in recent years, and some of her fans seem to believe that all the stress has taken a toll.

Then again, she’s also experienced a career renaissance of late, so maybe Moore is fully in control, and this is exactly how she wants to look.

Whatever the case, feigning concern and using it as an excuse to comment on a public figure’s physique is a common tactic these days — and it seems that a lot of that is happening here.