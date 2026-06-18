Daveigh Chase: Video Shows Actress Emaciated, Homeless Before Death

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On Wednesday, we reported the shocking news that Daveigh Chase had passed away.

The actress — who was best known for her work in films like The Ring, Lilo & Stitch, and Donnie Darko — was just 35 years old.

Little is known about the circumstances of her death, but a man claiming to be Daveigh’s boyfriend (more on that later) says she passed away after battling meningitis and a blood infection.

Actress Daveigh Chase arrives at HBO’s ‘Big Love’ Season 5 premiere at Directors Guild of America on January 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Chase had not appeared in film or on television since 2016.

And after a 2018 arrest for drug possession, she announced that she had decided to quit acting entirely.

In the years since, Daveigh was largely forgotten by the public — but not by her loved ones.

Upon learning that she was homeless and living in Los Angeles’ notorious Skid Row neighborhood, Chase’s manager, John Ryan, and her stepsister, Gaia Brown, hired a private investigator to track her down.

Ryan tells Page Six that he spoke to Chase on the phone, but was unable to locate her.

However, the search did turn up a video of Daveigh in which she appears to be badly emaciated.

Ryan says the plan was to get Chase to a rehab facility in Costa Rica owned by a friend he knew.

“We were so close to finding her,” he told Page Six. “Daveigh was the sweetest and brightest light in Hollywood. I can’t believe this is real. Her legacy and work will live on forever.”

Sadly, the controversy surrounding Chase’s final days continues, as there are concerns about a GoFundMe page set up by Hernandez, who claims that he had been in a romantic relationship with Chase since 2019.

According to Page Six, Chase’s family and close friends say they do not know who Hernandez is.

“A man claiming to be Daveigh’s boyfriend has launched a GoFundMe page purportedly on behalf of Daveigh and her family. Neither her family nor her close friends know who this person is.”

“After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope,” Hernandez wrote on the GoFundMe page, adding:

“All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days.

“I understand we all go through things, but if you can help, I will be really grateful for anything. And if you can only give a prayer, I will take that too. Thank you for considering helping us during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, details of Chase’s tragically short life continue to resurface, including a heartbreaking interview she gave in 2009.

“I just want to make something that I love and people will respect,” the actress told Interview magazine at the time.

“I want to do things that will change someone’s life, not something they’ll forget about tomorrow.”