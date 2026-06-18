Collin Gosselin Shades Kate, Praises ‘Real Mom’ with Memoir News

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Kate Gosselin has been called out by parenting experts, child advocates, animal rights advocates, and more.

Most of all, she’s been exposed by her estranged son, Collin Gosselin.

Now, he’s written a tell-all memoir with a fast-approaching release date.

Alongside the welcome book news, he’s praising his real mom — and shading Kate.

Kate Gosselin of the television show “Kate Plus Date speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

‘To my real mom’

“This is not a story for entertainment,” Collin announced on Instagram on Wednesday, June 17.

“It is a story to instill responsibility in everyone to advocate and speak up against abuse, injustice, and the exploitation of children,” he emphasized.

“I not only poured my heart into this book for my younger self,” he wrote, “but for ALL who have faced unfair and outright heinous acts as children.”

Collin affirmed: “I am your voice. I stand with you.”

He also had words to share about Colleen Conrad, the woman who was his father’s partner for years — including when he was finally freed from the institution to which Kate had condemned him.

“I didn’t plan this at all,” Collin wrote in a follow-up post. “But coincidentally on the day of the official announcement of my book, it is Colleen’s birthday.”

He praised: “She is the strongest woman I know, who stepped in at the toughest part of my life and CHOSE to be a mother to me.”

Collin continued: “Happy birthday to my wonderful, hardworking, passionate, and I could go on… to my real mom.”

He gushed: “I love you so much.”

Colleen was at Collin’s graduation, even after her split from Jon. She has also defended him publicly after Kate’s vicious statements.

On Instagram, Collin Gosselin and Colleen Conrad shared their familial bond — something that his birth mother likely could never understand. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘The love you feel for a mom that chose you is something so powerful’

In the comments, Collin continued:

“The love you feel for a mom you were given is incredible. But the love you feel for a mom that CHOSE you is something so powerful,” he wrote.

Collin wrote: “I am so fortunate @colleen.conrad122 I love you so much.”

Colleen herself commented: “This made me cry and yes I would sing it you, Jesse, and Jordan!” This was in reference to Rascal Flats.

“That is my wish!” Colleen gushed. “I’ll always be here for you and you are my son. I love you!”

As Collin Gosselin shares his painful personal story in a memoir, he knows that there are millions of other children who have suffered in their own ways. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I got the best birthday present today,” Colleen gushed on her own Instagram page.

“Collin’s book finally came out,” she wrote. Okay, that’s a few months premature, but you get the idea.

“His story is finally becoming a reality and I am so incredibly proud of him for all the hard work that he put into this and having the courage to write it,” Colleen praised.

She boosted: “Any one that would like like to read what he went through pre-orders are available.”

It’s wonderful that Collin found actual love and emotional support after his childhood. And it’s great that he’s able to tell his story.