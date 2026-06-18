Chrissy Teigen Ignites Backlash with Funeral Pics After Dad Died

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John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are mourning her father.

After his sudden passing earlier this month, she eventually shared a few photos from his funeral.

The backlash and overall discourse has been pretty intense.

Chrissy has shared a lot of low moments before. But why would she post this?

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2026 Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 09, 2026. (Photo Credit: Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

Oversharing or just sharing her grief?

On June 9, Ron Teigen abruptly passed away.

The following week, on June 16, 40-year-old Chrissy shared Instagram Story photos of his funeral.

She and John share four children. Their eldest daughter is named Luna.

One photo showed Chrissy and John and Luna together, seated on the floor in front of the casket, photographed from behind.

The social media influencer did not opt to include audio or text in her pics. She didn’t really have to.

Critics across social media were quick to slew criticism at the grieving mother of four.

“She has to make every tragic event in her life a photo op. It’s the only way to keep herself relevant,” accused one.

Another evoked Erika Kirk’s performative grief, accusing Chrissy of acting “a little kirky.” That’s really harsh.

“This is a private moment. Why did she post this?” asked another.

“I know that people in the public eye are used to being photographed all the time but something like this should be private,” opined another, more nuanced critic.

Others rode to her defense, however

“People grieve differently & not up to your expectations,” argued a commenter.

Just because most of us do not share Chrissy’s platform or audience doesn’t mean that others don’t relate to her showcasing her low moments.

“If I could’ve taken a photo next my dad’s casket and had a way for the whole world to know his name, know how much he mattered and was loved, I definitely would’ve done it,” the comment continued.

Others have noted that Chrissy has a history of showing her lowest moments.

This has included her sobriety journey, her shame at some of her actions while under the influence, and even simple inconveniences.

What we need to remember in this moment is that Chrissy has a massive audience of social media followers across multiple platforms.

Even though she’s 40 now and obviously strikes a different tone than she did when she was drunk and 30, a lot of people see every post as an invitation to share their “feedback.”

Also, and we apologize if this is news to anyone, but a lot of people on social media are mean and critical for no reason.

It’s trite to say it, but people grieve in their own ways. Some people are very public. Others are private. There’s a broad spectrum.

Chrissy’s just sharing a piece of her grief with the world. Others who have abruptly lost close relatives can likely relate, and know that they are not alone.