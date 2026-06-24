Christina Ricci Ex Files for Emergency Custody Change Over Alleged Drinking

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We have previously covered Christina Ricci’s complex relationship history.

Recently, her ex-husband filed to urgently amend custody of their son.

He alleged that the actress’ drinking while traveling required court intervention and alcohol testing.

What happened?

Christina Ricci arrives at an FYC Event for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at Saban Media Center on April 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Here’s what we know …

TMZ reports that James Heerdegen, Ricci’s ex-husband, filed for an emergency hearing.

He argued that the current custody arrangement over their son, Freddie, is untenable.

According to his court filing, their tween son, Freddie, contacted him about Ricci’s conduct during a recent flight.

On June 16, Ricci and Freddie flew to Canada.

Ricci allegedly drank during the journey.

Freddie spoke to his own legal representative, and “advised that he ‘overreacted’ in sending those text messages to his father.”

The tween, who turns 12 this August, shared “that the description of Ms. Ricci’s alcohol consumption and behavior thereafter was not as he had described.”

Perhaps most importantly, Freddie informed his counsel that he has “no fear in continuing to be” in his mother’s custody.

James’ demand for alcohol testing for Ricci was denied by the court.

Additionally, Freddie’s attorney cautioned that “there is a real threat that public access to the statements and records may jeopardize the stability of Freddie’s mental health.”

What happened?

This sounds like legal speak for a pretty common incident that does not normally make its way into legal filings.

An 11-year-old on a flight with his mom could, hypothetically, find her behavior a little annoying, especially if she drinks on a flight rather than rawdog the experience.

Like many children of divorce, he might be in close contact with both parents, and complain about it to his dad.

Hypothetically, a father with a legal history of outrageous behavior who has been accused of physical and emotional abuse might try to seize this as an opportunity to wrest custody away from his ex-wife.

Upon realizing that his offhand comments, which almost any tween might make without the life experience to understand how his words might be used, one such 11-year-old might hastily inform the court that things are fine.

In July of 2020, Ricci filed to divorce Heerdegen.

She accused him of “severe physical and emotional abuse” during their marriage.

In her divorce filing, she also alleged that “many of these acts of abuse” took place in front of their son, Freddie.

Freddie was only 5 years old at the time of his parents’ divorce filing.

Fortunately, Ricci has moved on, marrying hair stylist Mark Hampton. The two have even welcomed a daughter together.

Believe kids. But that also means believing them when they clarify, through their own legal representative, that complaining about a flight with their mom isn’t a cry for help.