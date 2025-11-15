Christina Ricci Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Christina Ricci has been married and divorced over the years.

But the iconic Wednesday Addams actress has had a number of other complex relationships over the years.

She has gone from a child star to a mother of two — and remains a working actress to this day.

To better understand where things have gone right (and wrong) in love for Ricci, let’s take a look at her history.

Actress Christina Ricci arrives at an FYC Event for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at Saban Media Center on April 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Christina Ricci and Adam Goldberg were reportedly on-again, off-again

Adam Goldberg and Christina Ricci worked together on I Love Your Work, a 2003 mystery.

She starred. He wrote and directed.

The project is likely where they met.

Reportedly, they were an on-again, off-again couple between 2003 and 2007.

However, they clearly split things off … because her next relationship began in 2007, fans believe.

Actress Christina Ricci and actor Adam Goldberg attend the afterparty for the The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway To Benefit Working Playground at the Whiskey Bar at the Hotel W Times Square September 16, 2003. (Photo Credit: Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

We know very little about whatever she ahd with Kick Gurry

In 2007, it looks like Ricci bonded with Kick Gurry while they filmed the live-action anime adaptation, Speed Racer.

However, much about their erstwhile entanglement is purely speculation.

Yes, there are paparazzi shots of the two of them showing PDA around Los Angeles.

That is about it.

After Ricci moved on, however, it looks like things became much more serious.

Christina Ricci attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Christina Ricci and Owen Benjamin were briefly engaged in 2009

In 2008, Christina Ricci began dating fellow actor Owen Benjamin.

The two met on the set of All’s Faire in Love.

This relationship was considerable more official and seemingly much more serious.

In March of 2009, Ricci and Benjamin became engaged.

However, only two months later, they broke things off.

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen on February 24, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

Christina Ricci married and divorced James Heerdegen

This is where things take a tragic, unpleasant turn. In February 13, Ricci announced her engagement to James Heerdegen, a dolly grip whom she met while filming Pan Am in 2012.

In October of that year, Ricci and Heerdegen married. The following August, they welcomed Ricci’s first child, Freddie.

In July 2020, Ricci filed to divorce Heerdegen, citing “severe physical and psychological abuse” from her husband, alleging that the abuse frequently took place in front of their son.

LAPD records confirmed the police had responded to at least one call from their shared residence. Ricci also successfully obtained a protective order prior to filing for divorce.

Ultimately, Ricci received a Domestic Abuse Restraining Order against Heerdegen. In April 2021, she received full custody of Freddie, with Heerdegen receiving visitation rights.

Christina Ricci, guests and Mark Hampton attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Christina Ricci on March 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Showtime)

In 2021, she and Mark Hampton married and welcomed their first child

At some point, Christina Ricci met celebrity hairstylist Mark Hampton.

About one year after she filed for divorce, she also posted a birthday tribute to Hampton — revealing him to be her boyfriend.

Later, she announced her pregnancy. That October, they married. In December 2021, she and Hampton welcomed their daughter, Cleo.

Ricci would later go on to gush: “I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably in this marriage that I’m in now.”

It sounds like she found happiness. She deserves it.