Child Under 12 Euthanized In Netherlands; News Sparks Global Outrage

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A child under the age of 12 who was battling a severe illness has reportedly been euthanized in the Netherlands.

The news has ignited a firestorm of controversy, as well as intense debate across the social media landscape.

Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans confirmed the death on Monday as part of her report to parliament.

General view inside the new NHS Nightingale Hospital North East. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The procedure, which was confirmed by the Dutch News, reportedly took place at the end of 2025.

This marks the first time that a child so young took part in the nation’s state-sanctioned assisted suicide program.

Authorities have not disclosed the child’s age, identity, gender, or medical condition.

The development marks a historic and highly controversial milestone in the Netherlands, which has some of the world’s most expansive euthanasia laws.

The nation became the first in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia in 2002.

For years, the law applied to adults and certain minors aged 12 and older.

In 2024, however, Dutch officials expanded the regulations to include terminally ill children under the age of 12 who are suffering unbearably and have no prospect of recovery.

Under the current rules, doctors and parents must jointly determine that there are no reasonable alternatives to relieve the child’s suffering. Officials say the child is involved in the decision-making process whenever possible.

“This decision is always made in consultation with the parents and, if possible, also with the child,” the government website states, according to People.

At the time the law was introduced, government officials estimated that between five and 10 children each year might qualify under the new criteria.

As required under Dutch law, the case has been referred to the country’s public prosecution service to determine whether all legal procedures were properly followed.

A review committee has already spoken with the physician involved and will provide its findings to authorities. The process is standard for euthanasia cases in the Netherlands and is intended to ensure that doctors comply with strict legal safeguards.

No allegations of wrongdoing have been made.

As expected, the situation has sparked a global wave of discourse on social media, with users fervently debating the ethics of such a procedure.

And while the loss of such a young life is a tragedy of almost unfathomable proportions, hopefully the patient’s loved ones can take some solace in the knowledge that they are no longer suffering.