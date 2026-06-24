Wyndham Clark: My Girlfriend Cheated on Me With Baker Mayfield!

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Wyndham Clark just won his second US Open championship, so this should be the best week of his life.

But while other recent championship athletes are enjoying a multi-week bender, Clark is seizing this opportunity to settle some old grudges.

You see, for a long time, Wyndham hated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield speaks SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

We know this because back in 2016, the then-up-and-coming golfer tweeted, “I hate Baker Mayfield.”

Needless to say, not a ton of room for interpretation in that remark.

The tweet left millions wondering why Wyndham had such strong antipathy toward Baker. (Perhaps a rivalry over who possessed the WASP-ier first name?)

Now, thanks to a candid appearance on the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast, the newly crowned champ has finally revealed the answer.

And it’s a lot more personal than anyone expected.

Following his dramatic victory at Shinnecock Hills, Clark was asked about his Baker hate. Rather than dodge the question, Clark decided to tell the story behind the tweet.

“My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield” -Wyndham Clark on Pardon My Take pic.twitter.com/3LQzmz8qLr https://t.co/VWWjUKzEUG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 24, 2026

“I’m trying to decide if I should tell the story,” Clark said before ultimately deciding to go for it:

“My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield.” Well, that’ll do it.

Clark explained that his frustration was directed at Mayfield for years, though he now realizes the situation wasn’t entirely the quarterback’s fault.

In fact, the golfer says he’s long since moved on.

“I’m actually a Baker fan now. I think he’s a homie,” Clark said, adding that his initial reaction was essentially, “screw that guy,” before eventually recognizing that his anger was better directed elsewhere.

The revelation came as a surprise to many fans, who had assumed Clark’s dislike of Mayfield stemmed from college sports rivalries. At the time, Clark had transferred from Oklahoma State to Oregon, while Mayfield was becoming a star quarterback at Oklahoma.

Instead, the feud appears to have been fueled by relationship drama.

Clark even joked that he hopes the story can become a bonding moment between the two athletes someday.

According to Clark, he’d love for the pair to laugh about it, bury the hatchet … and maybe even play a round of golf together.

Baker has yet to respond to the revelation, but given that he’s now a happily married dad, we’re sure he holds no grudges against his former romantic rival.

Here’s hoping these two can find some time to hit the links together before the start of Bucs training camp!