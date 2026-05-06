West Wilson Says His Nude Photos Have Leaked Online: ‘I’m Soft In All of …

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West Wilson is at the center of yet another controversy this week.

And once again, the Summer House star might once again be feeling a little overexposed.

Speaking with Sophie Cunningham on Wednesday’s episode of the “Show Me Something” podcast, West revealed that nude photos of his have leaked online.

West Wilson attends Rehab Monster and Five Iron Golf’s partnership launch party on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Monster Energy)

But the worst part, according to West, is not the violation of his privacy but the fact that the pics are not especially flattering.

“They’re not even sexual; they look medical. I’m soft in all of them. I don’t even know if the other two are me,” he explained (via TMZ).

Yes, West might be having a hard time lately — but he wasn’t when the pics were snapped, if you know what we mean.

Wilson says he found out about the leaked photos when he got a text message about them “five seconds before I walked onstage” to film the Summer House Season 10 reunion last month.

As we previously reported, audio from that reunion later leaked online, so West is dealing with all kinds of security breaches these days!

As for that leak, West denies that he was in any way responsible.

And while Bravo says they’ve identified and punished the leaker, West claims he still doesn’t know who it was.

“I’m gonna ask eventually,” he told Sophie.

All of this comes on the heels of news that West is dating his Summer House co-star Amanda Batula.

Their announcement created quite a stir due to their past connections (until recently, Amanda was married to Kyle Cooke, while West dated Batula’s bestie, Ciara Miller).

So we guess it’s not surprising that West is so chill about his nudes being leaked. After all, he’s been showing off his junk to anyone who’s interested lately.