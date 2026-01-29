Nick Minaj Gloats About Trump Gold Card, Impending Citizenship

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Wednesday, Donald Trump held a press conference that really paid off.

Not for him. And certainly not for America.

But it’s working as intended for Nicki Minaj.

The rapper-turned-MAGA toady is flaunting her “Trump Gold Card” and impending citizenship.

Standing beside a beaming Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj makes an awkward departure from the stage. (Image Credit: C-SPAN)

They’re just giving out Trump Gold Cards to sycophants these days

On Wednesday, Minaj made headlines when Donald Trump invited her up onto the stage.

At first, she didn’t know what to say. Then, unfortunately, she did.

She gushed about being Trump’s “number one fan,” and declared that those who accurately criticize him only drive her to support him even harder.

(That does sound very consistent with Minaj’s personality and personal history, especially if you look at men in her life like her husband and brother)

In the late afternoon, she tweeted “welp” alongside a photo of something that should not be real, but is.

We know that the idea of a $1 million “Trump Gold Card” that fast-tracks someone to US citizenship sounds like a mean-spirited parody, but it’s real.

Our actual government has a page up to promote this brazenly corrupt service. The clowns are running things.

Notably, the website refers to legal residency (something that, like citizenship, does not stop ICE from harassing, detaining, or simply executing people).

However, Minaj hit back at anyone doubting that this would fall short of her becoming a full citizen after years of undocumented presence in the US.

As you can see, she tweeted to accuse critics of “coping” while boasting that she didn’t even have to pay the $1 million bribe to secure her future.

Gloating about her alleged impending citizenship, Nicki Minaj tweeted that her ‘Trump Gold Card’ came for free instead of for the usual $1 million bribe. (Image Credit: Twitter)

She claimed that the push to deport her prompted this reward

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping,” she mocked in her follow-up tweet.

“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak,” Minaj claimed.

The sycophant gushed: “As per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.”

Minaj then seemingly made reference to calls to deport her following her open endorsement of Christian nationalist Erika Kirk and fascism in general.

“Thanks to the petition,” she taunted at her critics. “I wouldn’t have done it without you.”

Minaj finished gloating (for the moment) by announcing: “Gold Trump card free of charge.”

Imagine being one of the people who paid $1 million to bribe the Trump regime for political favors — from pardons to citizenship and more.

For that matter, imagine being a corporate collaborator like Meta, who’ve extensively funded Trump vanity projects, or Amazon, who spent tens of millions on a legendarily awful Melania film.

Paying seven or eight figure sums only for Trump to offer this farcical privilege free of charge? Yikes.

Minaj didn’t have to pay him (she may allegedly donate a six-figure sum to his Trump Accounts). She simply had to sell her soul. And, as we’ve previously covered, that wasn’t much of a stretch for her.

Donald Trump invited Nicki Minaj to join him on stage, to the surprise of everyone present. (Image Credit: C-SPAN)

Remember, she’s been more or less like this the whole time

Yes, Minaj has had a number of financial issues. And yes, it’s likely that she’d love political favors for her criminal husband and her criminal and incarcerated brother.

The former is a registered sex offender, the latter is serving a sentence for raping a child.

But this probably isn’t about money. It probably isn’t about the evil men in her life who seem to have so much in common with her new favorite politician.

Minaj is just like this. She openly hates other women in her industry — anyone she sees as a rival. She spews anti-vax nonsense. And there were red flags about her homophobia going back for years.

She’s just like this. Minaj is in her Coco Chanel era, and we don’t mean in terms of fashion.