Pamela Anderson: Sylvester Stallone Said He’d Buy Me a Condo If I Banged Him

Pamela Anderson has been in the news a lot lately, primarily because of her rumored romance with Liam Neeson.

But it’s Pam’s interactions with another septuagenarian screen icon that are raising eyebrows today.

In a 2023 documentary about her life and career, Anderson claimed that screen legend Sylvester Stallone made her a very unseemly offer when she first arrived in LA.

Pamela Anderson at “The Naked Gun” London Photocall at Corinthia London on July 23, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Pam doubles down on claims about Stallone’s sly offer

“He offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl.’ And I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s No. 2? Uh-uh,'” she recalled in the doc.

“He goes, ‘That’s the best offer you’re gonna get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.’ I wanted to be in love. I didn’t want anything less than that.”

Yeah, Sly doesn’t come off as much of a gentleman in that story.

So it should come as no surprise that he called BS and claimed that Pam made the whole thing up.

Sylvester Stallone attends the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

“The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement,” read a statement from Stallone’s lawyer.

Pam appeared on Watch What Happens Live amid this dispute, and for the first time, she was asked directly about Stallone’s denial. And she didn’t back down from a single detail of her story.

“Well, how could you make that up? I mean, that was pretty specific,” she responded.

When host Andy Cohen jokingly asked if she might have been swayed by a different car, Pam joked, “What, like a Shelby Cobra? No, no, no!”

Pamela Anderson attends at the ‘The last showgirl’ photocall at Kursaal, San Sebastian on September 27, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images)

It’s good that she can laugh about it. But it’s even better that she’s now backing down from her claim Stallone was sort of creepy toward her.

Pam’s second act draws rave reviews

These days, Pam is receiving acclaim for her performance in The Naked Gun, a sequel to the beloved 1988 Leslie Nielsen comedy of the same name.

And after several years away from the spotlight, Pam is embracing the attention and making the media rounds — often in the company of her rumored boyfriend, Neeson.

It’s unfortunate that Anderson was forced to deal with so many creeps early in her career.

But perhaps the years of dodging unwanted attention gave her a talent for spotting red flags and a greater ability to recognize quality partners when she finds them.