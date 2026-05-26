Lil Wayne Engaged to MUCH Younger Woman: Congrats or Ew, Creepy?

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Wedding bells may be ringing for Lil Wayne.

Or at the very least, the rap icon recently shelled out for a very expensive ring.

Yes, Wayne is reportedly engaged to a woman nearly two decades his junior, according to reports from multiple outlets.

Lil Wayne performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

According to Page Six, Weezy, 43, is set to marry girlfriend LeahAngelie Murphy, an Indiana native in her twenties whom he has been quietly dating for the past several months.

And while the rapper has largely kept the relationship out of the spotlight, insiders claim things have become very serious.

The report alleges Wayne recently popped the question to Murphy, who has occasionally appeared in photos shared online but has otherwise remained largely out of the public eye.

Neither Wayne nor Murphy has publicly confirmed the engagement as of yet.

The reported age gap is already turning heads, but we’re guessing Wayne is unbothered.

Born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. the hip hop legend has spent decades as one of music’s most influential and recognizable stars, helping shape modern rap with albums such as Tha Carter III and hit singles like “Lollipop,” “A Milli” and “6 Foot 7 Foot.”

His love life, meanwhile, has often made headlines of its own.

Over the years, Wayne has been romantically linked to several high-profile women, including singer Christina Milian and model Denise Bidot, to whom he was previously engaged before the pair split.

Around this time last year, Wayne’s ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse and alleged that he had evicted her on Mother’s Day.

The two parties appear to have since resolved that conflict.

This would not be Wayne’s first trip down the aisle.

The rapper was previously married to Toya Johnson, with whom he shares daughter Reginae Carter. He is also father to three other children from previous relationships.

Interestingly, Reginae is 27, meaning she might be older than her dad’s new fiancee. We’re sure they’ll get over any potential awkwardness during shopping sprees equipped with Wayne’s AmEx card.

Anyway! Congrats to the happy couple! We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.