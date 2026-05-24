Ryan Edwards’ Wife, Amanda Conner, Arrested For DUI, Child Neglect

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ryan Edwards is in the news again. And as usual, it’s not for anything good.

Ryan’s wife, Amanda Conner, was arrested Sunday morning in Tennessee on multiple charges.

According to TMZ, Conner was arrested near Chattanooga and booked into the Hamilton County jail on charges of driving under the influence, child abuse/neglect, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Amanda Conner is in trouble with the law yet again. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department)

At the time of publication, Conner reportedly had not posted bond.

Authorities set her bond at $16,000, and once she’s released, she will reportedly be subject to a no-contact order involving the alleged child victim until her June 3 court hearing.

TMZ reports that the order would prohibit her from being around the child or contacting the person temporarily overseeing the child’s care.

The outlet also obtained dispatch audio tied to the alleged incident, in which an operator says a husband contacted police because he feared his wife may have been using narcotics after she allegedly refused to take a drug test.

According to the dispatch, the husband also claimed the woman left with a baby in her vehicle.

The husband was not named, but for obvious reasons, it’s widely believed to be Ryan.

Neither Ryan nor Amanda has publicly commented on the arrest. TMZ reported that it reached out to Ryan but had not yet heard back.

The arrest marks a painful development for the couple, who began dating in 2023 and married last year after Edwards’ highly publicized split from ex-wife Mackenzie Standifer.

For longtime Teen Mom viewers, the situation is especially difficult to watch, given Edwards’ long history of substance abuse struggles and brushes with the law.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.