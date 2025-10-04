Lainey Wilson Pregnant: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Lainey Wilson pregnant?

A star of both Country Music and Yellowstone, she was also a one-woman TikTok trend a couple of years back, though not on purpose.

She and Devlin “Duck” Hodges have been together for years, even dating in secret for years before going public.

Is the “Somewhere Over Laredo” songstress gearing up to become a mom? Here’s what we know.

Lainey Wilson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Does Lainey Wilson have any children?

No, Lainey Wilson does not have any children.

Not with Devlin “Duck” Hodges or otherwise.

Born in 1992, the Country star has certainly spoken about her family planning.

Lainey Wilson attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Becker/Getty Images)

In February of 2024, Lainey spoke about being a role model for children during an event with Jelly Roll at Nashville’s Tin Roof Bar, the American Songwriter reports.

“I will say I feel responsible, I feel like I do have a lot of little kids watching me,” she said at the time.

“It’s important for me to make sure that I make the right decisions,” Lainey affirmed.

“I’m not going to get it right all the time, but I’m gonna try my best.” She advised:

“You’re allowed to dream big, but you’re not allowed just to dream. You have got to work really, really hard.”

Lainey Wilson performs during half time of the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Does she music star plan to have children?

During a March 2023 appearance on Audacy’s Rob + Holly podcast, Lainey Wilson affirmed her desire to marry and have children one day in the future.

Notably, this was only a couple of months before the world learned of her romance with Devlin “Duck” Hodges became public knowledge.

“I can definitely see myself getting married,” she confirmed at the time.

Lainey Wilson attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“It will take a very special person to be OK with this lifestyle and right now, music is my baby and my priority… They would have to be OK with that,” Lainey reasoned.

“I plan on having kids, I plan on being married, but I will say, I like what Dolly [Parton] has done keeping some of her business to herself,” the “WWDD” singer expressed.

“She said something about that one time,” Lainey recalled.

“She said, ‘The reason I keep my husband private is because I felt like I needed to keep something for myself. I share a lot of my life and world with everybody, and I think it’s OK to keep something for yourself.’”

Country singer Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Lainey Wilson pregnant?

At this time, there is no evidence that Lainey Wilson is pregnant.

However, we have to emphasize that Lainey has repeatedly affirmed her interest in privacy.

Like American icon Dolly Parton, she would like to keep some aspects of her life for herself, even as she lives as a public figure.

With that in mind, we can reason that Lainey might not immediately share the news if she becomes pregnant.

So we cannot conclusively, without a shadow of a doubt, confirm that she is not pregnant at this very moment.

But, if she is, she’s keeping it under wraps. And she has every right to do so.