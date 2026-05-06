Joseph Duggar Demands Right to Question Police Who Spoke to His Alleged Molestation Victim

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Back in March, Joseph Duggar was arrested amid allegations that he molested a 9-year-old girl during a trip to Florida in 2020.

Joseph is out on bond after posting $600,000 bail and pleading not guilty.

And as he prepares for trial, Joseph is demanding the right to speak to investigators whose information led to his arrest.

Joseph Duggar has been arrested for the alleged molestation of a 9-year-old girl. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Joe’s legal team has filed court documents requesting that the judge allow them to question individuals from the Department of Children and Families, Child Protection Team, and any other law enforcement agency involved in the investigation.

Joe reportedly filed a “Motion to Compel” on May 1, which asks the court to compel disclosure of information obtained in the investigation up to this point.

As we previously reported, Joe was arrested after his accuser told her parents about what had happened.

Police then conducted a “forensic interview” with the alleged victim, who is now 14.

Joseph Duggar has been extradited to Florida, where he’ll be arraigned on child molestation charges. (Bay County Sheriff’s Department)

Joseph’s legal team now wants to interview anyone who works for DCF, law enforcement, or any of the government agencies connected to Joe’s case.

In his latest filing, Joseph alleges that these witnesses “conducted an investigation of the child who is the alleged victim in this case.”

He now believes he is “entitled” to receive their testimonies, as well as “records and evidence in the possession of the witnesses for a fair determination of [Joe’s] guilt or innocence at trial.”

The accuser’s identity has not been made public, but Us Weekly reports that she has ties to the family of Joseph’s wife, Kendra Caldwell.

“[Kendra’s parents] Christina and Paul Caldwell are not hiding the fact that Joseph’s victim is [close to the Caldwell family],” a source tells the outlet.

“Christina has told other members of their church, but she is not sure she wants to talk about it so publicly. That is what she’s struggling with, but she is not hiding it.”

The insider added that the alleged molestation took place while Joseph was on vacation with his in-laws in Panama City Beach.

“When [the alleged sexual assault] happened, Joseph was on vacation with Kendra and her family,” they stated.

“No other Duggar [family members] were there … As years passed, [the alleged victim] understood more and got the courage to tell her family. Just like the police report says, when she told her family, they acted on it.”

The Caldwells have issued a statement supporting the accuser. Insiders say they are no longer on speaking terms with Joseph and Kendra.

Joseph has yet to speak publicly on the charges against him.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.