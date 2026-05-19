Gabbie Gonzalez: Influencer Arrested For Plotting Murder of Her Ex, Boy Band Singer Jack …

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We have a shocking story to report from the world of social media today.

Popular TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez has been arrested for allegedly plotting a conspiracy to kill singer Jack Avery, who is the father of her only child.

According to TMZ, Gabbie’s father, Francisco Gonzalez, has also been arrested in connection with the conspiracy.

Jack Avery of Why Don’t We performs onstage during 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 at Dickies Arena on December 03, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Insiders tell the outlet that Gabbie had been waging a custody battle with Jack over their 7-year-old daughter, Lavender.

Witnesses told police that Francisco remarked that it would be cheaper if Jack were dead.

Gabbie was reportedly arrested in Humboldt County, California on Monday while she was attempting to board a flight.

She is currently behind bars without bail in Los Angeles.

Her father was arrested in Florida and has not yet been extradited to California.

Jack is a member of the boy band Why Don’t We.

In a recent interview, he revealed that he had been visited by the FBI, and agents informed him that they had reason to believe someone had attempted to have him killed.

Avery stated that he knew the names of the alleged conspirators but was not at liberty to disclose them.

Asked why someone might wish to have him killed, Avery replied, “To get stress out of their life.” Asked what stress he might be bringing to someone’s life, Jack replied, “None.”

Jack went on to state that he was traumatized by news of the conspiracy, and he began to abuse alcohol as a result of his fragile mental state.

He has not yet spoken publicly about the news that Gabbie and her father have been arrested.

With more than 1 million followers on TikTok alone, Gabbie is one of the best-known influencer moms on social media.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.